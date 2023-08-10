We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Washer 6Kg Dryer
All Spec
-
Color/Finish
-
White
-
Weight (Kg)
-
9
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
69
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
with Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Spin Speed
-
1400
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/30/40/60/95
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes Pushes detergent straight through materials without leaving any residue
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.
-
Advanced Display
-
Yes
-
Door Size (mm)
-
350mm
-
Door Opening Angle
-
170
-
10 Year Warranty
-
Yes
-
Core Technology
-
Yes
-
Water Consumption (Liter)
-
95
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
7.29 Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth
-
Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton
-
125
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:54, Spin:69
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Quick
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
Quick30
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Synthetic
-
Yes
-
Wash + Dry
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Child-Look
-
Yes
-
Favorite
-
Yes
-
Dry
-
Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Normal + Hold
-
Yes
-
No Spin
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Medic Rinse
-
Yes An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Audible End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
Time Remaining / Status Indicator
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.