About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
9Kg Washer 6Kg Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

9Kg Washer 6Kg Dryer

F1403RD

9Kg Washer 6Kg Dryer

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Color/Finish

White

CAPACITY

Weight (Kg)

9

Drum Volume (Litres)

69

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Auto Balance

Yes

with Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Spin Speed

1400

Variable Temperature

Cold/30/40/60/95

Standby Power Zero

Yes Saving worry about the cost to you or the environment

Spray Rinse System

Yes Pushes detergent straight through materials without leaving any residue

Direct Drive Motor

Yes We believe in our Direct Drive motor parts a 10 year warranty.

Advanced Display

Yes

Door Size (mm)

350mm

Door Opening Angle

170

10 Year Warranty

Yes

Core Technology

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Water Consumption (Liter)

95

Energy Consumption (kWh)

7.29 Eco friendly energy rating that won't cost the earth

Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

125

Spin Performance

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:54, Spin:69

PROGRAMS

Baby Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Quick

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Quick30

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Synthetic

Yes

Wash + Dry

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Beeper

Yes

Child-Look

Yes

Favorite

Yes

Dry

Time(30/60/120)/eco/cupboard/iron/Low Temp

Intensive

Yes

Normal + Hold

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Medic Rinse

Yes An optimum 40 degree rinse cycle that eliminates all detergent residues.

Spin Only

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Audible End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

Time Remaining / Status Indicator

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 