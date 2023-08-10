We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Max Wash Capacity (Kg)
-
10.5
-
Max Dry Capacity (Kg)
-
7
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
67
-
Intelligent Washing System
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
3in2 Steam
-
Auto Balance
-
Yes
-
Foam Sensing & Removal
-
Yes
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
14001200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/40/60/95℃
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Spray Rinse System
-
Yes
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
Display
-
Touch LED (All Touch)
-
Door Rim
-
Steam Door
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
Wave Lifter
-
Load Detect
-
Yes
-
Aqua-Lock
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)
-
10
-
Washing Performance
-
A
-
Spin Performance
-
A
-
Spin Drying Performance (%)
-
39.03%
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash:54, Spin:75
-
Time Delay (hour)
-
3-19h
-
Running Time Indicator
-
Yes
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
What people are saying
