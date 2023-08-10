About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD

Specs

Reviews

Support

10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD

FH4U1JBH2N

10.5KG/7KG Eco Hybrid Washer Dryer with TrueSteam™ and 6 Motion DD

Print

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

White

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity (Kg)

10.5

Max Dry Capacity (Kg)

7

Drum Volume (Litres)

67

FEATURES

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

Steam

3in2 Steam

Auto Balance

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

14001200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/40/60/95℃

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Direct Drive Motor

Yes

Display

Touch LED (All Touch)

Door Rim

Steam Door

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Load Detect

Yes

Aqua-Lock

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

NFC

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Duration 'left-on mode' (Min)

10

Washing Performance

A

Spin Performance

A

Spin Drying Performance (%)

39.03%

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:54, Spin:75

DISPLAY

Time Delay (hour)

3-19h

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 