LG Turbowash™ FWV796WTS 9/6Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Blue White
-
Door
-
Silver rim + Glass Door
-
Display Background Color
-
Black + Silver 2Tone
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (Post DD)
-
Steam™
-
Steam+
-
TurboWash™
-
TurboWash™
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Model Type
-
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
-
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1400
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Wash+Dry
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand / Wool)
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash 39/59
-
TurboWash 59
-
Dry Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Low Temp
-
Yes
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid
-
Yes
-
Energy Dry
-
Yes
-
Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)
-
660 x 885 x 655
-
Weight (Kg)
-
73
-
Weight Include Packing (Kg)
-
77
-
Depth with Door Open (D')
-
620
-
Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")
-
1100
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
-
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3-19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes(Start buttion Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication/Alarm
-
Yes/Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
FWV796WTS
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)
-
6.12
-
Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)
-
1.17
-
Washing Performance Class
-
A
-
Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃
-
44%
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)
-
150
-
Washing and drying time (Min)
-
743
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)
-
1224
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)
-
30000
-
Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)
-
234
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm
-
Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)
-
60 (Wash) / 143 (Wash + Dry)
-
Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)
-
12000 / 28600
-
Noise level - Wash (dBA)
-
48
-
Noise level - Spin (dBA)
-
71
-
Noise level - Dry (dBA)
-
52
