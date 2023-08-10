About Cookies on This Site

LG Turbowash360™ FWV917WTS 10.5/7Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Turbowash360™ FWV917WTS 10.5/7Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

FWV917WTS

LG Turbowash360™ FWV917WTS 10.5/7Kg 1400 Spin Washer Dryer – White

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
10.5kg / 7kg
Product (WxDxH)
600 x 850 x 565 <br> D' : 620 , D" : 1100
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™ - Automatically optimise your wash cycle settings.
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Turbowash360™ - Non stop wash to dry laundry of 4kg load within 160 min

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

Chrome rim + Glass Door

Display Background Color

2 Tone Black

KEY FEATURES

AI DD™

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes (Post DD)

Steam™

Steam+

TurboWash™

TurboWash360™

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

version 3.0

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

FEATURES

Model Type

Front loader

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Door Opening Angle

150º

Drum Hole Size (mm)

300 (R)

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

STS Slim Lifter

PERFORMANCE

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)

Yes

Wash+Dry

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Wool (Hand / Wool)

Yes

Turbo Wash 39/59

TurboWash 39

Dry Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

Steam

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Low Temp

Yes

Iron

Yes

Cupboard

Yes

Eco Hybrid

Yes

Energy Dry

Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Box Dimension (W x H x D mm)

660 x 885 x 655

Weight (Kg)

73

Weight Include Packing (Kg)

77

Depth with Door Open (D')

620

Depth From Back Cover to Door (D")

1100

DISPLAY

Program Selector

Dial + Touch

Display Type

White LED

Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)

18:88

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19hrs

Start/Pause Indication

Yes(Start buttion Blink)

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes/Yes

WASHER & DRYERBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FWV917WTS

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Energy Consumption, wash+spin+dry (kWh/cycle)

7.14

Energy Consumption, wash+spin (kWh/cycle)

1.37

Washing Performance Class

A

Washing extraction effiency for a standard 60℃

44%

Water Consumption, wash+spin+dry (litres/cycle)

174

Washing and drying time (Min)

789

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (kWh/year)

1428

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin+Dry (liters)/year)

34800

Energy Consumption Year, wash+spin (kWh/year)

274

Standard Washing Program

Cotton+ 60℃ + Max rpm

Water Consumption, wash+spin (liters/cycle)

60 (Wash) / 143 (Wash + Dry)

Water Consumption Year, wash+spin (liters)/year)

12000 / 28600

Noise level - Wash (dBA)

48

Noise level - Spin (dBA)

71

Noise level - Dry (dBA)

52

