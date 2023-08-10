We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
WiFi connected | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1560 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
LG's advanced TurboWash™360 technology uses a 3D multi-nozzle that sprays water in 4 directions to reach every inch of your laundry.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1560
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.87
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.55
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.302
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1560
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
73
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Bar Code
-
8806091410597
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
77
-
Weight (kg)
-
73
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
