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12 / 10kg LG WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White

UKEU
UKEU
WMTD
UKEU
UKEU
WMTD

12 / 10kg LG WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White

WT1210WWF
Front view of 12 / 10kg LG WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White WT1210WWF
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
Front view of 12 / 10kg LG WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White WT1210WWF
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
12 / 10kg WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White

Key Features

  • Space-saving, innovative and stylish, LG's WashTower brings ease to your Laundry Room.
  • Improved fabric care and simplified operation with smart AI Direct Drive and Smart Pairing.
  • Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech.
  • The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump cycles faster and more effectively, with a 10 year warranty.
  • With Allergy Care cycles on washer and dryer the LG WashTower reduces allergens by 99.99%.
  • LG's Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically cleans the condenser each cycle.
More
There is a WashTower in the open interior

LG WashTower™ Redifine how you do laundry

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

A Tower of Laundry Innovation

Wash Tower in Laundry

Space-saving

Fits small spaces neatly

Operation of the control panel located in the center of the washing machine

Easy-reach control panel

No bending or stepping up

Fabric care function type

Fabric care

AI tech for load & fabric

Quick wash and quick dry

Time-saving

Wash and dry in 1 hour

 

LG WashTower

A single unit washer and dryer
tucks into small spaces

WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.

Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution

Compact size with easy-reach centre control panel

Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the centre control panel is placed 85mm higher.
'Wash tower with average female height height

'Wash tower with average female height height

*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.

Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space

Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washers, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.

Intelligent Technology
The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying

The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying

Smart Pairing

The dryer cycle syncs with the washing cycle selected

Dryer setting is automatically selected based on which washing cycle you selected.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Wash tower washing machine with various washing functions

The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying

AIDD

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork

Auto sense AIDD technology detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care.

*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.

Time-saving

Time-saving

Wash tower washing machine that saves time while washing and drying at the same time

Wash tower washing machine that saves time while washing and drying at the same time

Complete washing and drying in an hour

The dryer starts to preheat before the end of washing, so drying takes less time.

*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.

*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.

The touch of the center panel enables simple operation such as washing and drying

Wash tower washing machine that saves time while washing and drying at the same time

TurboWash360

Get your laundry done in less time

Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection.

*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.

*The results may be different depending on the environment.

Graphical for dividing web pages

Graphical for dividing web pages

Allergy care

Reduce live house dust mites

Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG allergy care cycle reduces live house dust mites.

Left - Allergy Care by Washer , right - Allergy Care by Dryer

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.

*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.

*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

An energy-saving way to dry

The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.

'65% electricity savings with dual inverters

*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)

*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The auto cleaning condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.

'An animation showing the automatic condenser cleaning process

*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.

*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

Efficient maintenance

The LG ThinQ app  continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.

Smart connectivity

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Voice-assisted control

Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

WashTower installation guide

WashTower is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.

Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure

Measurement guide

Before installation, please check the below guide and watch video by click “+” button below.

LG stacked washer dryer in modern kitchen, 1655mm high, 600mm wide, side and front dimensions shown.

1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
Washing machine and water connection guide video
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
Washing machine installation video

Parts & kits

See what parts are included.

Detailed images of parts and kits

FAQ

Q.

Does the LG WashTower have one plug?

A.

The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately. 

Q.

If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?

A.

The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa. 

Q.

What is “Smart Pairing”?

A.

Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.

Q.

Is this a stack model?

A.

The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.

Q.

Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?

A.

No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.

Q.

Is this machine a vent or ventless type?

A.

This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

WT1210WWF

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1655x660

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    C

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam

    Yes

  • FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    White

  • Body Color (Washer)

    White

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    10

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch LED

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    C

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry) - Previous Standard

    A+++

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1180

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    665 x 1715 x 710

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x1655x660

  • Weight (kg)

    128.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    137.0

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    660

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    62

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.49

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.49

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Energy Cupboard

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    299

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    160

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Programme Time

    220

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    211

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096700525

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Dry

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER) - CURRENT STANDARD

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    B

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    62

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.49

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.49

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Energy Cupboard

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    299

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    160

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

  • Weighted Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    113

  • Weighted Programme Time

    193

PRODUCT FICHE (WASHER)

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    20

  • Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.850

  • Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.550

  • Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.320

  • Energy Efficiency Class

    A

  • Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    49

  • Max spin speed (RPM)

    1350

  • Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    72

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    A

  • Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    44.9

  • Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

  • Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

  • Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    160

  • Wash Capacity (kg)

    12

  • Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    57

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cool Air

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Drum Care

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Wool

    No

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    No

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Dark Wash

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain+Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Eco 40-60

    Yes

  • Gentle Care

    No

  • Hygiene (Sanitary)

    No

  • Intensive 60

    No

  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)

    No

  • Outdoor

    No

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Silent Wash

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Speed14

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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