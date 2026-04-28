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12 / 10kg LG WashTower | DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, White
WT1210WWF
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Key Features
- Space-saving, innovative and stylish, LG's WashTower brings ease to your Laundry Room.
- Improved fabric care and simplified operation with smart AI Direct Drive and Smart Pairing.
- Blitz through a 5kg load in just 39 minutes with TurboWash™360 tech.
- The DUAL Inverter Heat Pump cycles faster and more effectively, with a 10 year warranty.
- With Allergy Care cycles on washer and dryer the LG WashTower reduces allergens by 99.99%.
- LG's Auto Cleaning Condenser automatically cleans the condenser each cycle.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A Tower of Laundry Innovation
Space-saving
Fits small spaces neatly
Easy-reach control panel
No bending or stepping up
Fabric care
AI tech for load & fabric
Time-saving
Wash and dry in 1 hour
LG WashTower
A single unit washer and dryer
tucks into small spaces
WashTower™ is suitable for any interior and makes your space look more elegant and beautiful.
Intelligent Washer and Dryer Solution
Compact size with easy-reach centre control panel
Compare with a stacked washer and dryer, it is 45mm shorter and the centre control panel is placed 85mm higher.
*Space saving when compare with LG’s 24-inch stacked washer and dryer.
Choose the WashTower™ that fits your space
Our larger model is designed for bigger-capacity washers, while the smaller model is perfect for limited spaces.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on May 2022. Cotton cycle with 2 kg load compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. (F13EJN) Tested average fabric damage by inserting 5-hole swatches and comparing AI Class 1 vs AI Class 3 in Cotton cycle.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*For Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care cycles only.
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear(polyester 89%, spandex 11%, 3 sheets of shirts(polyester 65%, cotton 35%), and two pair of pajamas(cotton 73%, polyester 27%). Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be differenct depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2023, Cotton program with TurboWash™ option with 2kg load.
*The results may be different depending on the environment.
Allergy care
Reduce live house dust mites
Wear your clothes confidently knowing that the LG allergy care cycle reduces live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mites allergen.
*Hygiene program can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*Tested by Intertek, Hygiene program in washer reduces bacteria (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, and K. pneumoniae) with 3.6kg of cotton test load.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
An energy-saving way to dry
The dual cylinders allow for faster drying and energy saving.
*Tested by Intertek on January 2021. Cotton(Normal) cycle with 3.83 kg load compared to LG conventional heater dryer. (RC90V9AV2W vs. RC9066A3F)
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Auto cleaning condenser
Condenser with convenient cleaning
The auto cleaning condenser self-cleans, ensuring hassle-free maintenance for you.
*The product images in the image or video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running ‘auto cleaning condenser’ may vary depending on the size the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Efficient maintenance
The LG ThinQ app continuously monitors your washer. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage. You can also get smart notifications and download the course you like.
Smart connectivity
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.
Voice-assisted control
Tell you washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
WashTower installation guide
WashTower is a one-unit set which fits your space optimally.
Checking the measurements of the desk with a tape measure
Measurement guide
Before installation, please check the below guide and watch video by click “+” button below.
LG stacked washer dryer in modern kitchen, 1655mm high, 600mm wide, side and front dimensions shown.
1. Measuring with the faucet next to the appliance
2. Measuring with the faucet behind the appliance
Parts & kits
See what parts are included.
Detailed images of parts and kits
FAQ
Q.
Does the LG WashTower have one plug?
A.
The LG WashTower has two plugs: one for the washer and the other for the dryer. So the washer and dryer can be used at the same time or separately.
Q.
If the dryer malfunctions, can the washer still work?
A.
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Q.
Does the LG WashTower offer a different warranty?
A.
The LG WashTower is one piece but has two separate units: a washer and a dryer, and each has its own plug. So, if the washer malfunctions, the dryer still works, and vice versa.
Q.
What is “Smart Pairing”?
A.
Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer, recommending the optimal drying cycle. In other words, the washer can tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle.
Q.
Is this a stack model?
A.
The LG WashTower is a single unit that has a dryer on top and a washer on the bottom. Its control panel is in the middle, so you don’t need a stool to reach the dryer’s panel. No stacking kit is required.
Q.
Can the doors be switched to swing right instead of left?
A.
No, changing the door swing direction is not possible on this model.
Q.
Is this machine a vent or ventless type?
A.
This washer is a ventless type, so you can install it in more various places.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1655x660
ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
C
FEATURES (WASHER) - Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - ezDispense
No
FEATURES (WASHER) - Steam
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER) - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
Body Color (Dryer)
White
Body Color (Washer)
White
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Full Touch LED
Figure Indicator
18:88
Door Lock Indication (Washer)
Yes
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
C
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
A
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry) - Previous Standard
A+++
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Cloud Cycle
Yes
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
665 x 1715 x 710
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x1655x660
Weight (kg)
128.0
Weight include packing (kg)
137.0
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
660
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Condensation Efficiency Class
A
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
10
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
62
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.49
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.49
Standard Drying Program
Eco Energy Cupboard
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
299
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
160
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Weighted Programme Time
220
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
211
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096700525
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
FEATURES (DRYER)
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
AI Sensor Dry
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Drum Light
Yes
Dual Dry
Yes
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Yes
Dual Lint Filter
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Empty Water Indicator
No
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Inverter DirectDrive
No
LoadSense
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER)
Type
Front Load Washer
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Auto Restart
Yes
Drum Lifter
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
Drum Light
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
No
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
1400
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Vibration Sensor
Yes
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
Water Level
Auto
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER) - CURRENT STANDARD
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
Condensation Efficiency Class
B
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
62
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.49
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.49
Standard Drying Program
Eco Energy Cupboard
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
299
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
160
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
91
Weighted Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
113
Weighted Programme Time
193
PRODUCT FICHE (WASHER)
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
20
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
0.850
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
0.550
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
0.320
Energy Efficiency Class
A
Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
49
Max spin speed (RPM)
1350
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
72
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
A
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
44.9
Standard Program (washing only)
Eco 40-60 40℃
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
240
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
180
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
160
Wash Capacity (kg)
12
Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)
57
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
Yes
Bedding Refresh
No
Bulky Item
No
Cool Air
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
Yes
Jeans
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Dry
Yes
Rack Dry
No
Refresh
Yes
Skin Care
No
Sportswear
No
Steam Drum Care
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Towels
No
Warm Air
No
Wool
No
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
Cotton
Yes
AI Wash
No
Allergy Care (washer)
No
Cold Wash
No
Color Care
No
Cotton +
No
Dark Wash
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded Cycle
Yes
Drain+Spin
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
Yes
Eco 40-60
Yes
Gentle Care
No
Hygiene (Sanitary)
No
Intensive 60
No
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
No
Outdoor
No
Quick 30
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Refresh
No
Rinse+Spin
No
Silent Wash
No
Skin Care
No
Speed14
No
Sportswear
No
Stain Care
No
Steam Refresh
No
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash 39
No
TurboWash 49
No
TurboWash 59
No
Wool (Hand/Wool)
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
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