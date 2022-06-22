3. How to choose an energy-efficient Fridge Freezer

LG are committed to developing products that reduce environmental impacts throughout their life cycle. This includes enhancing energy efficiency through reduction in power consumption and standby power. But LG take this commitment a step further through its ongoing innovation and research. Many of LG’s home appliances also offer unique features such as InstaView™ and FRESHBalancer™ Technology which both help to lower energy usage.

LG’s range of InstaView™ refrigerators are a prime example of technology which has been developed to improve energy efficiency. With the addition of the glass InstaView™ panel on the front door, you don’t have to open the fridge to check exactly what is inside - you can just knock on the glass panel twice to turn it transparent and make sure you have everything you need. This reduces the need to open the door which enables cool air to escape and in turn increases energy consumption, as the fridge needs to work harder to re-regulate the temperature. If you need to grab a bottle of milk or other frequently used items, you can do so just by opening the door-in-door, which reduces the need to open the main door and lose the cold air- keeping food fresher for longer!

Some of LG’s Fridge Freezers, like the LG InstaView™ ThinQ™ GSXV90BSAE American style Fridge Freezer and LG Door-in-Door™ GSJV91BSAE American style Fridge Freezer, can also be synced with Google Assistant / Amazon Alexa enabling voice recognition. LG ThinQ™ with Smart Learner provides Wi-Fi connectivity so you can operate and monitor appliances remotely, whether that's to change the temperature or to activate express freeze in preparation for loading your items after a grocery trip. By receiving push notifications you'll be notified of any issues, such as the door being left open to reduce risk of spoiling your food. With the addition of Smart Learner, customers can enjoy convenient, tailored operation. Smart Learner modifies the appliance behaviour based on customer usage habits. By proactively cooling and dropping products into low power mode, energy usage is reduced, and you can save on overall running costs.