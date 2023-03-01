Depending on the LG washing machine model, you may also notice there’s a button called ‘Download Cycle’. You can use this cycle in conjunction with the LG ThinQ® app, which lets you download new cycles for different kinds of laundry. There are cycles for every type of wash you could possibly need, such as Baby Care, Cold Wash, Colour Protection, Deodorisation, Jeans, Juice and Food Stains, Kids Wear, Lingerie, Rainy Season, Refresh, Single Garment, Sleeve Herms and Collars, Sportswear, Sweat Stain, Swimwear and more.

By default, this button allows you to run the Rinse+ Spin wash. If you need to wash your clothes by hand, just pop your clothes in the washing machine after handwashing and run this mode to rinse and drain the water from them, so they’re easy to hang and dry.





Q. What wash temperature and spin speed are right for my laundry?

A. The place to look for information on wash temperature is once again the clothes care label, but you won’t normally need to think about either the water temperature or the spin speed, as you’ll find that your washing machine has a default setting for the wash cycle you’ve chosen.