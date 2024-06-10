Tired of finding bits of food on your clean glasses? Keeping your LG dishwasher clean is key to getting spotless dishes every time. Here’s how to do it:

Empty the Dishwasher:

Take out all the dishes and racks so you can reach every corner. If your racks need a refresh, soak them in a bath of hot soapy water for 15-20 minutes, then scrub off any residue with a brush or cloth.

Clean the Filter:

Remove the filter and rinse it under warm water to get rid of all the gunk. Use a soft brush for stubborn bits. In LG dishwashers, the filter is typically at the bottom. You might need to remove the bottom rack to access it. Some models have multiple filters, including a main filter and a secondary filter near the spray arm or in the back. Check your dishwasher's manual for specific instructions.

Find your LG dishwasher manual.

Wipe Down the Interior:

Grab a damp cloth and some mild antibacterial or kitchen spray. Wipe down the walls, door, and gasket, making sure to reach all the nooks and crannies. For greasy spots, use a bit of washing-up liquid and rinse with a wet cloth to avoid extra bubbles in your next load. Keep it simple, clean, and fresh!

Clean the Spray Arms:

Detach the spray arms and rinse them under warm water. Use a toothpick or small brush to clear any clogged holes. This step is essential for maintaining optimal water flow and ensuring your dishes come out gleaming and spotless.

To detach the bottom spray arm, hold it and twist the central nut or clip counterclockwise. Some models may have a snap-fit mechanism, so gently pull up to release it.

For the upper spray arm, locate the securing nut or clip where it connects to the rack. Twist counterclockwise or press the release tabs to remove it.

To reattach the arms, align them with their original position and twist the central nut or clip clockwise until secure. Ensure they are firmly attached and can rotate freely.

Always refer to your LG dishwasher’s manual for specific instructions, as designs may vary between models.

Run a Cleaning Cycle:

Place a dishwasher-safe cup filled with white vinegar on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Close the dishwasher door and turn it on.

Select the appropriate cleaning cycle. Many LG dishwashers have a specific “Machine Clean” cycle. If your model doesn’t have this, select the hottest and longest cycle available, such as the “Sanitise” or “Heavy” cycle.

This will help break down grease and eliminate odours.

Deodorise with Baking Soda:

After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and run a short hot water cycle. This will help freshen and brighten the interior.

By following these steps regularly, you can ensure your LG dishwasher keeps your dishes sparkling clean and running efficiently.

Tips for removing hard water deposits and soap scum

Hard water deposits and soap scum can affect your dishwasher's performance and leave your dishes looking less than perfect. Here are some tips to help you tackle these common issues and keep your dishwasher running nicely:

· Use White Vinegar: Pour a cup of white vinegar into a dishwasher-safe bowl and place it on the top rack of an empty dishwasher. Run a hot water cycle. The vinegar will help dissolve hard water deposits and remove soap scum.

· Baking Soda Rinse: After the vinegar cycle, sprinkle a cup of baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher. Run a short, hot water cycle. Baking soda will help neutralise odours and remove any remaining residue, leaving your dishwasher fresh and clean.

· Citric Acid Solution: Use a commercial dishwasher cleaner containing citric acid or dissolve a few tablespoons of citric acid powder in a dishwasher-safe container filled with water. Place it on the top rack and run a hot water cycle. Citric acid is effective at breaking down mineral deposits and soap scum.

· Regular Maintenance: Regularly clean the dishwasher’s filter, spray arms, and interior surfaces to prevent build-up. Wipe down the door gasket and edges with a damp cloth to remove any debris.

· Use Rinse Aid: Use a rinse aid in your dishwasher to help reduce mineral deposits on your dishes and inside the dishwasher. It aids in better drying and prevents spots and streaks.

Cleaning the LG Dishwasher Drain

Keeping the drain of your LG dishwasher clean is essential for optimal performance. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Ensure your dishwasher is completely turned off and unplugged from the power source for safety.

Step 2: Pull out the bottom rack to access the dishwasher drain.

Step 3: The drain filter is usually found at the bottom of the dishwasher. It may be covered by a mesh filter or screen. Gently twist and pull out the filter. In some models, you might need to remove additional screws or clips to access the drain filter.

Step 4: Rinse the filter under warm running water to remove debris and food particles. Use a soft brush to scrub away any stubborn bits.