How to create an ergonomic workstation

Humans weren’t built to sit at desks staring at computer screens, so it’s hardly surprising that prolonged periods of being desk-bound can be harmful to our health. Today, we’re sharing some top tips for creating an ergonomic workstation that allows you to work in comfort.





Is your workspace monitor in the correct position?

Your workspace monitor is the cornerstone of any good home office. Whether you’re working from home only a few days a week or your home office setup is a permanent one, choosing the right external monitor is crucial to being able to work with the same level of efficiency and standards of health as in a company office. Meaning, a makeshift solution just won’t cut it, and it pays to invest in a model that is suited to your everyday work needs.

First things first, having your monitor in the wrong position can lead to eyestrain, as well as aches and pains in your neck and back that can develop over time into more serious musculoskeletal problems. Here’s a simple checklist for positioning your monitor correctly:

Directly in front of you - you shouldn’t have to turn your head to look at your monitor.

- you shouldn’t have to turn your head to look at your monitor. At least an arm’s length away from you - it should be at least 43cm from your eyes.

- it should be at least 43cm from your eyes. Away from glare - stop sunlight from a nearby window creating a glare by positioning your monitor at a right angle to the window, or by using a blind on sunny days.

- stop sunlight from a nearby window creating a glare by positioning your monitor at a right angle to the window, or by using a blind on sunny days. At or just below eye level - it should be at a height that means your eyes are slightly looking down at the middle of the screen. Use a monitor stand to ensure the top of the screen is around 17 degrees lower than your eye level.

Essentially, you should be able to look at your monitor without any craning, bending, straining or contorting your body into any other awkward postures. LG’s 24BK55OY is ideal for creating comfortable working conditions thanks to built-in ergonomic features that include versatile screen height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments that make it easy to get the perfect position for you. Its full HD IPS display also means the picture quality is outstanding from any angle, so you won’t need to twist your head or strain your eyes for a clear view of your screen.