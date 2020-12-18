How To Get Into The Christmas Spirit | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to keep your spirits up this Christmas
By Rachel Ramsay 18.12.2020
This festive season might be a little different to normal. Here’s how to have yourself a merry little Christmas and stay connected with the ones you love.
Christmas can be stressful at the best of times, but with the backdrop of a global pandemic, 2020’s festive season was always going to be a different experience to normal. With Christmas parties off the agenda for most, it’s little wonder that many of us are worrying about a lack of festive cheer this year.
But fear not – there are still plenty of ways to get into the Christmas spirit, even if you’re having to spend the holidays at a physical distance from your loved ones. The joys of technology make it easier than ever to enjoy the company of your friends and family this season, so today we’re sharing some ideas to make sure this Christmas is as merry and bright as ever.
Enjoy a little ‘me time’ with a self care day
When it’s cold and dark outside and it’s difficult to meet friends and family, it’s even more important than usual to look after yourself, both mentally and physically. That’s especially true during the holiday season, when it’s easy to feel under pressure to be making the most of the ‘most wonderful time of the year’.
Whether you’re feeling stressed, anxious or alone, or just in need of some things to do by yourself in the run-up to Christmas, taking a self care day gives you the time to enjoy the things that make you feel calmer and boost your spirits. Perhaps that’s spending some time in the kitchen doing some festive baking, or curling up under a blanket with a cup of tea and a cosy Christmas novel. Or perhaps it’s wrapping up warm and going for a walk in the park, or running a bubble bath while you listen to your favourite songs or podcasts.
Host a Christmas watch party with friends
Enjoying a Christmas Eve movie night with your closest friends and family might not be that easy in 2020, but that doesn’t mean it’s off the cards. Why not organise a virtual watch party instead? Grab some festive snacks (we’re thinking mince pies), pour some mulled wine and select your favourite feel-good festive film - Home Alone, anyone? There are lots of ways of watching online with friends, from streaming services like Netflix Party to third-party platforms like Kast. Chat with your friends and family in text boxes or connect with them on video conferencing software such as Zoom or Skype and it’ll be like sitting with them in the same room while you all watch together and share your thoughts.
Immerse yourself in some online gaming fun
If you’re worrying about how to survive Christmas alone, one way to beat loneliness is to get stuck into an online gaming community. Whether you’re playing games online with your own friends or you’re looking to make new ones, many video games and consoles have turned gaming into a social activity. From Fortnite to Call of Duty to Grand Theft Auto, there are numerous games to immerse yourself in, so why not join a random team and chat to someone new through game chat? Turn on your computer and get ready to share some laughs and competition with friends, both new and old.
Cook up a virtual Christmas dinner with all the trimmings
If you’re not able to join your family for Christmas dinner in person this year, there’s no need to sit and eat alone. Once again it’s video conferencing to the rescue, bringing you together with your loved ones for a virtual Christmas dinner. Simply whip up your own Christmas feast, pour yourself a glass of bubbly and set up a group video call. No matter how far away you all are from each other ‘in real life’, a virtual dinner means you can still enjoy time-honoured family traditions such as cracker jokes and quizzes. There’s plenty of Christmas fun to be had online - you could even unwrap your presents together on camera.
It's the season to treat your loved ones and yourself with these Christmas gift ideas
This year has been tough on us all, so now’s the time to treat your loved ones to the perfect gift to make things feel a bit brighter. These are our top gifts to wrap up and place under the Christmas tree this year:
- LG V50 Dual Screen: With its next generation folding design, this LG mobile phone is capable of dual video calls, making it a great Christmas present to help your parents or grandparents feel closer to their loved ones.
- LG CineBeam LED Real 4K UHD: Watch parties aren’t always going to be virtual, and this powerful projector is a must-have addition to indoor or outdoor movie nights with friends and family once social life gets back to normal. It’s ideal as a gift, or as a treat to yourself so that you can host movie nights for your loved ones when the time comes.
- LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds: A new year means a new fitness goal, and what better way to encourage a loved one in their 2021 resolutions than by giving them some wireless earbuds? They’re good for six hours of banging tunes before they need recharging, making them perfect for winter walks and workouts.
- 27'' UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor: With the arrival of new consoles and the growing popularity of gaming, you need a gaming monitor that will keep up with the action. A Christmas gift that is sure to get your family members or friends fired up and ready for the competition.
- LG GX 65 inch 4K Smart OLED TV: The cinema may be off limits at the moment, but why not give the gift of a cinematic movie experience at home? With its superb picture quality and three-dimensional sound, this TV is the next best thing to a night at the pictures.
For even more LG tech goodies to keep you connected with family and friends this festive season, head over to LG.com.
