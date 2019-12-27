Isn’t it ironic that some of the technology devices we buy to make life simple can, if we’re not careful, end up making things needlessly complicated?

Look around many households today and you might find a Google Assistant device, maybe even an Amazon Echo. Meanwhile, lots of homes nowadays are hooked up with Apple AirPlay capability too.

You see, the irony is, these technologies - which are truly innovative in their own right - haven’t always integrated with your smart TV. Not only does this prevent you from enjoying all the benefits these devices are now built for, but it can also make controlling your television somewhat of a chore.

Look at it like this: if your Google Assistant or Amazon Echo won’t speak to your TV, that refuses to talk back (metaphorically speaking of course), perhaps your so-called ‘smart home’ isn’t so smart after all.





LG is breaking barriers

This is a problem that LG has recognised and solved. By collaborating with a number of the world’s leading brands, LG’s latest AI devices connect with some of the cleverest technology products on the market. In particular, LG’s state-of-the-art TVs which, for many of us, make up the focal point of our living space, are engineered to help make your home smart in the truest sense.