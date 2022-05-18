Ideal detergent usage with ezDispense™

If you often find yourself confused over how much detergent to use in washing machine, than you’ll be pleased to know that most LG washing machines contain intelligent tech called ezDispense™. LG washers with ezDispense™ automatically determine how much detergent you should use via an auto-dose system, which will calculate the measurement according to the volume and weight of your laundry load. You can also adjust these levels manually.

When considering how to use liquid detergent, you can use the same usage method as you would for traditional powdered detergents. Just simply fill both liquid detergent and fabric compartments in your washing machine to the MAX level, and leave your intelligent machine to automatically dispense the appropriate quantity each time you put a wash on. The remainder is stored until required, helping prevent over-use and potential damage. The detergent compartment can hold enough liquid for up to 35* dosages, for up to a month.

If you are unsure of which compartment you should use for liquid detergent, simply look for the ‘main wash’ compartment in its drawer. A powder or liquid detergent can go into this compartment. However, if you plan on using a tablet or capsule detergent then you should put that inside the drum of the washing machine.





