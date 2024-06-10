We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Style Smart: Fabric Care Tips to Make Your Clothes Stand the Test of Time
Taking proper care of your clothes is essential for extending their lifecycle and maintaining their quality. By introducing intelligent fabric care into your laundry routine, you can ensure that your clothes stay looking new and last longer.
With LG’s range of washing machines, dryers and steam closets, enhanced by AI technology, are designed to provide more efficient and effective fabric care. These products feature high-quality fabric care settings that protect garments from damage caused by improper washing.
· The importance of proper fabric care
· LG products and smart features that revolutionise home laundry
· Fabric care tips for delicate and everyday fabrics
· Common clothing care mistakes to avoid
· Decoding washing symbols and clothing care labels
Why is fabric care so important?
Sustainability
One of the most sustainable things we can do at home is to look after the things we already own, and a great way to do that is by extending your clothes lifespan for as long as possible! Taking proper care when washing your clothes reduces the need to buy new ones, which means less water, energy, and raw materials are used from making new items. By taking care of our clothing when we wash it, we also cut down on the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.
Budget
Taking proper care of your clothes when washing is not only better for the environment, but it’s also better for your wardrobe. By understanding what wash cycles are best for each different load, you’re ensuring that your clothes receive the right care and remain in good condition for longer. For example, using a gentle wash cycle for delicate fabrics will prevent wear and tear. Proper fabric and clothing care also means you’re using your washing machine more effectively, helping to maintain the quality of your garments and prolong their lifespan.
Understanding Fabric Care: The Basics
Understanding how to wash clothes properly and care for different fabric types is crucial for maintaining the longevity and appearance of your clothing. Intelligent fabric care could prevent damage, fading, and shrinking, ensuring that your garments look good and last longer.
Here’s an overview of common fabric types and their specific care requirements:
· Cotton: Cotton is one of the most common fabric types because of its durability and breathability. Often used in everyday clothing, it can typically withstand higher temperatures in the wash. However, for optimal care, consider washing cotton in cold or warm water and using a low tumble dry setting, or air drying to help maintain colours and prevent shrinking.
· Wool: Wool is a soft, high-quality fabric that can keep you warm all winter long. However, in terms of fabric maintenance, wool clothing can be tricky to manage. Wool can easily shrink and become misshapen if not handled properly. To preserve your wools, handwashing is best. If you have to use a washing machine, select a gentle cycle and use cold water. Use a mild detergent specifically designed for wool and finally, when laying wool items out to dry ensure they are completely flat to maintain their shape.
· Silks & delicates: Silk is a very delicate fabric and requires gentle care. It’s best to hand wash silk and other delicate fabrics (linen, lace, chiffon, etc) in cold water using a mild detergent. If washing delicates in the washing machine is necessary, use the delicate cycle and place the garment in a mesh bag. Avoid wringing out silk garments and instead press out the excess water with a towel and hang it up, or lay it flat, to dry.
· Synthetic fabrics: Synthetic fabrics (polyester, nylon, and spandex) are very durable and don’t wrinkle easily. Generally, they can be machine washed in warm water and tumble dried on a low setting. However, try to avoid high temperatures when drying or ironing synthetic fabrics as they can be damaged by the heat.
LG Styler: Revolutionary Clothing Care
The LG Styler Steam Closet is a clothing care system designed to refresh, sanitise, and gently clean your clothes using steam technology. This state-of-the-art home clothing sanitation station with a sleek wardrobe-style exterior is designed to integrate seamlessly into your home.
The LG Styler uses steam to remove smells, dust, dirt and allergens(as certified by the British Allergy Foundation) from your clothes that you pick up throughout the day, sanitising them thoroughly without the need for harsh chemicals or detergents.
The gentle steam power of the LG Styler also works to remove wrinkles from your clothes, giving them that dry cleaner freshness at home.
Thanks to gentle steam care, the LG Styler is also great for cleaning delicate fabrics, like linen, silk, cashmere, velvet, etc, that can’t be washed in traditional washing machines or dryers. This means that you don’t have to worry about damaging any precious garments.
The LG Styler also has advanced gentle drying technology, meaning you can easily dry delicates without risking damage or shrinkage from high-temperature dryers.
Benefits of using the LG Styler for various types of clothing
The LG Styler works by using gentle steam. This not only helps to extend the life of your clothes, but also to properly sanitise tough-to-clean fabrics and materials, all while keeping your clothes looking refreshed and well maintained.
The benefits of the LG Styler on different clothing types are:
· Suits: The LG Styler helps reduce wrinkles from suits, allowing you to maintain a crisp and professional appearance.
· Dresses: The LG Styler is ideal for dresses made of delicate fabrics like silk, chiffon, and lace. The gentle care steam settings prevent any damage that may occur in a regular wash.
· Outerwear: Steam penetrates thick fabrics, which helps to remove dirt and bacteria from outerwear like coats and jackets, which can be hard to properly clean with traditional methods alone.
Advanced Washing Machine Features for Fabric Maintenance
Most LG washing machines are equipped with an array of smart laundry features designed to protect and maintain the quality of your fabrics. These innovative technologies mean your clothes are not only cleaned effectively, but also treated with the proper care to make them stand the test of time. Some of these smart washing machine features include:
1. AI DD™ technology for detecting fabric softness.
AI DD™ (Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive) technology takes fabric care to the next level by detecting the softness of fabrics within a load. It uses AI machine learning to automatically select the optimal wash pattern for the fabrics in the wash, ensuring that each garment receives the appropriate care.
Check out the full AI laundry guide for more on the innovative smart washing features LG has on offer.
2. TurboWash 360™ for quick and thorough cleaning
TurboWash 360™ technology offers fast and efficient cleaning by spraying water from four different directions during the wash cycle, allowing a full load to be cleaned in just 39 minutes. It is an ideal feature for busy households and those with on-the-go lifestyles, providing speedy washes without compromising on cleanliness or garment care.
3. Steam cycle for sanitising and allergen removal
The steam cycle in LG washing machines offers deep sanitisation and allergen reduction. By using steam, this cycle can deeply penetrate fabrics to reduce bacteria, viruses, and common allergens like dust mites and pet fur.
For more information on LG washing machine features, check out our guide to choosing the right washing machine for you.
Heat Pump Dryers: Efficient and Gentle Drying
LG’s range of Heat Pump Dryers are designed to provide efficient and gentle drying, while preserving the quality of your fabrics.
LG Heat Pump Dryers are also known for gently drying clothes at lower temperatures, helping to prevent fabric damage, reduce shrinkage and unnecessary wear on delicate garments, ensuring your clothes maintain their quality and last longer.
Some of LG’s Heat Pump Dryers key features include:
· Sensor Dry technology: Sensor Dry technology detects moisture levels and adjusts drying time and temperature to help lower your energy bill and protect your clothes from over-drying.
· Wrinkle Care: The Wrinkle Care feature in LG Heat Pump Dryers Wrinkle Care feature works by tumbling clothes without heat after the drying cycle ends. This stops wrinkles from setting in, which reduces the need to iron them.
Practical Tips for Everyday Clothing Care
Here are some routine laundry tips to keep clothes in optimal condition.
· Sorting clothes before washing
From how to keep your whites white to how to keep coloured clothes as bright and vibrant as the day you bought them, sorting your clothes before washing is essential. By sorting your clothes before washing you prevent colours from bleeding onto lighter fabrics, as well as ensuring that different types of fabrics receive the appropriate care.
· Using the correct detergent and fabric softener
Whether it’s the removal of stains from clothes, getting your clothes to feel like looking new again or simply have them smelling and feeling dry cleaner-fresh, using the right detergent and fabric softener is an essential step in your washing routine.
Common Clothing Care Mistakes to Avoid
When it comes to how to maintain clothes, there are a few common fabric care mistakes to avoid:
· Overloading the washing machine
When a washing machine is too full, your clothes don’t have enough room to move around, preventing them from getting thoroughly cleaned and rinsed.
· Using high heat settings unnecessarily
High temperature washes can shrink, fade, and weaken the fibres of delicate fabrics and synthetic materials.
· Ignoring care labels on clothing
Believe it or not, clothing care labels are there for a reason. They’re instructions tailored specifically to each fabric type, that state the recommended washing temperature, drying method, and ironing guidelines. By following the care instructions when washing your clothing, you can avoid damaging your clothing.
Decoding washing symbols
Putting your wash on the incorrect settings different fabrics can be detrimental to maintaining your clothing. However, the washing instructions and care symbols found on your clothing can often be hard to decipher. Here's what some of the most common symbols mean:
Machine Wash: A simple bucket symbol indicates that the garment can be machine washed. If there is a number inside the bucket, it specifies the maximum temperature (in degrees Celsius) which the item can be washed at.
· Gentle & Hand Wash: A hand in the bucket symbol means that the item should be hand washed only. A bucket with two lines beneath it suggests using a gentle cycle for washing.
· Do Not Wash: A bucket with a cross through it means the item should not be washed. It may require dry cleaning or another special cleaning method.
· Bleaching:
o A triangle without any marks means that bleaching is allowed with any type of bleach.
o On the other hand, a triangle with a cross through it means that bleaching is not allowed.
· Drying:
o A square with a circle inside it means that tumble drying is allowed. Dots inside the circle specify the heat setting (one dot for low heat, two dots for medium heat, and three dots for high heat). A square with a circle inside it and a cross through the circle means the item should not be tumble dried.
o A square with a curved line at the top means that the item should be hung on a line to dry.
o A square with a horizontal line inside it means the item should be laid flat to dry.
· Ironing: An iron symbol means that the item can be ironed. Dots inside the iron show the different heat settings (one dot for low heat, two dots for medium heat, and three dots for high heat), while an iron with a cross through it means the item should not be ironed.