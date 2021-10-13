When it comes to grocery shopping, buying only as much as you need is key to reducing waste. Take stock of the groceries stored in your fridge and pantry to get a clear idea of which food items you still need to use and which need to be topped up. This helps you from excessive buying–and it goes without saying that less buying equals less waste.

Once you’re aware of the ingredients you’ve got in stock, make sure to use them before they spoil because some will expire before you know it. To keep tabs on all your perishable items, try setting expiration date alerts for your smart fridge on the LG ThinQ app. You’ll have notifications sent straight to your phone, so you can sleep easy knowing that your favourite meal will be on the dinner table before it’s too late.

There also a tonne of apps out there, which are built to help us reduce food waste. If you are in need of a last-minute meal, try looking on apps such as Too Good To Go, which allows restaurants, cafes and bakeries to list leftover food that would otherwise be thrown away. Users can then browse the map for food near them and pick up a ‘magic bag’ for a fraction of the original retail cost.

And if you do find yourself in a situation where you have leftover grocery items that you won’t be able to use up, try listing them on an app like Olio, which is a platform for neighbours to share unwanted food and other items, all for free.





3. Buy ingredients from the local farmers' market...or grow your own