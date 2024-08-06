Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
INSPIRATION

LG’s 'Care for where you live: New horizon' campaign earns two stars from Ecoprod

  

LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ BTS

 

LG Electronics (LG) is thrilled to unveil its ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ campaign in Europe. A cinematic endeavour highlighting the Therma V™ air-to-water heat pump and the importance of eco-responsibility, the campaign has received two stars from the Ecoprod Label, a certification for sustainable films, content and advertisements.1

 

An example of eco-conscious content creation

 

From concept to execution, LG’s Care For Where You Live: New Horizon campaign placed sustainability at the forefront, integrating eco-conscious practices into many aspects of the filmmaking process. The campaign video sought to tell a sincere story with characters whose actions and behaviours organically express the value and virtue of eco-conscious living.

Check out the behind-the-scenes story of LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ campaign brand video.2

 

Younger consumer who cares about the environment researching sustainable initiatives for sustainable companies

 

The new Horizon campaign integrated sustainability into all aspects of their filmmaking process. The director, Tom Bartowicz, aimed to tell a genuine story that showcased the importance of eco-conscious living.

"We wanted to tell a sincere story, full of emotion, in tune with the times. That's why we've subtly integrated everyday eco-gestures into the behaviour of our characters," said Bartowicz.

 

LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ BTS

 

The campaign followed a strategic roadmap which included careful pre-production planning, sustainable location choices, and the use of local talent. Waste management was a priority, with single-use items banned and reusable materials utilised. A waste reduction strategy was implemented throughout the shoot, demonstrating LG's commitment to sustainability.

“To control one's carbon impact, it has to be identified and addressed comprehensively from A to Z,” said Producer Charles Rambeau.

Care For Where You Live: New Horizon was also a part of the pilot phase of the Ecoprod Label.

 

Reducing carbon emissions and harmonising with home exteriors

 

LG’s campaign achieved substantial carbon emission savings, leading to an impressive 78.5% validation in the Ecoprod Label’s eco-production score. During the shoot, the company conserved 2,000 litres of drinking water and responsibly managed 90% of waste through a variety of different means, including reusing, recycling and composting.3

 

LG’s new Therma V R290 air-to-water heat pump Monobloc

 

LG’s new Therma V R290 air-to-water heat pump Monobloc utilises R290 refrigerant, which boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of three. The A+++ energy-rated product also reduces carbon emissions by up to 93% compared to a traditional boiler.4 Thanks to a dual sound shield system and vibration dampers, LG’s solution operates at only 49 decibels (12kW models).5

 

LG's commitment to sustainable filmmaking

LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ BTS

 

“The New Horizon campaign raises the bar for eco-conscious marketing practices and reflects the environmental philosophy and goals of our company,” said Peter Verkempynck, senior vice president at LG Electronics Europe B2B Air Solution Sales. “The campaign’s two-star certification from the Ecoprod Label is a testament to LG’s commitment to responsible and sustainable filmmaking.”

 

LG stanbyme outdoor lifestyle, living room, balcony setting

 

 

Life's Good!

 

 

Ecoprod Label: a certification for sustainable films, content and advertisements.

 

LG THERMA V video: Care For Where You Live BTS.

 

Heat Pump Carbon Footprint: A Sincere Story in tune with Eco-responsible Video Production.

 

4 Seasonal space heating efficiency rating of A+++ at 35 degrees Celsius LWT and A+++ at 55 degrees Celsius LWT, in accordance with EN 14825 in the European Commission Regulation (EU). Carbon emission rates are calculated for space heating only. Using EN14825 climate data and assuming 4,910 annual operating hours with 35 degrees Celsius temperature operation based on average temperatures in France. Annual energy consumption can vary depending on the model due to ErP energy efficiency and declared Prated values. Efficiency is based on a condensing boiler, assuming the same annual heating demand as LG Therma V R290 Monobloc 16kW. Calculations based on June 2023 energy prices and the carbon intensity of the power sector in the EU in 2022, and 56.1 t-CO2/TJ is considered for calculation of CO2 emission of gas boilers.

 

5 Based on noise level under heating-rated conditions measured in accordance with EN 12102-1 and ISO 9614.

