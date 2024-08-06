We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’s 'Care for where you live: New horizon' campaign earns two stars from Ecoprod
LG Electronics (LG) is thrilled to unveil its ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ campaign in Europe. A cinematic endeavour highlighting the Therma V™ air-to-water heat pump and the importance of eco-responsibility, the campaign has received two stars from the Ecoprod Label, a certification for sustainable films, content and advertisements.1
An example of eco-conscious content creation
From concept to execution, LG’s Care For Where You Live: New Horizon campaign placed sustainability at the forefront, integrating eco-conscious practices into many aspects of the filmmaking process. The campaign video sought to tell a sincere story with characters whose actions and behaviours organically express the value and virtue of eco-conscious living.
Check out the behind-the-scenes story of LG’s ‘Care For Where You Live: New Horizon’ campaign brand video.2
The new Horizon campaign integrated sustainability into all aspects of their filmmaking process. The director, Tom Bartowicz, aimed to tell a genuine story that showcased the importance of eco-conscious living.
"We wanted to tell a sincere story, full of emotion, in tune with the times. That's why we've subtly integrated everyday eco-gestures into the behaviour of our characters," said Bartowicz.
The campaign followed a strategic roadmap which included careful pre-production planning, sustainable location choices, and the use of local talent. Waste management was a priority, with single-use items banned and reusable materials utilised. A waste reduction strategy was implemented throughout the shoot, demonstrating LG's commitment to sustainability.
“To control one's carbon impact, it has to be identified and addressed comprehensively from A to Z,” said Producer Charles Rambeau.
Care For Where You Live: New Horizon was also a part of the pilot phase of the Ecoprod Label.
Reducing carbon emissions and harmonising with home exteriors
LG’s campaign achieved substantial carbon emission savings, leading to an impressive 78.5% validation in the Ecoprod Label’s eco-production score. During the shoot, the company conserved 2,000 litres of drinking water and responsibly managed 90% of waste through a variety of different means, including reusing, recycling and composting.3
LG’s new Therma V R290 air-to-water heat pump Monobloc utilises R290 refrigerant, which boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of three. The A+++ energy-rated product also reduces carbon emissions by up to 93% compared to a traditional boiler.4 Thanks to a dual sound shield system and vibration dampers, LG’s solution operates at only 49 decibels (12kW models).5
LG's commitment to sustainable filmmaking
“The New Horizon campaign raises the bar for eco-conscious marketing practices and reflects the environmental philosophy and goals of our company,” said Peter Verkempynck, senior vice president at LG Electronics Europe B2B Air Solution Sales. “The campaign’s two-star certification from the Ecoprod Label is a testament to LG’s commitment to responsible and sustainable filmmaking.”
