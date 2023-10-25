In order to ensure we were effectively using sustainable practices; we reported our data to relevant organizations for thorough auditing. We worked with agencies like AETO (ateo.eco) and A Better Prod (abetterprod.com) to be certain we met our goals related to carbon emissions and more. Additionally, the calculation tools Bilan Carbone® and Carbon'Clap Calculator were also used to evaluate carbon emissions and the overall eco-production score is being evaluated by AFNOR (a French government agency). The agroforestry project helped to further offset our carbon footprint by planting trees as we’re reporting to AFNOR so that we can make sure everything is as sustainable as possible.

To meet the challenges presented by this project, tenacity was key, especially in the case of data collection for every detail, every hour, from beginning to end. Invoices, expense claims, certificates, meal lists, photos, emails, tickets—every action needed official evidence to validate the rating criteria.

Some Key Figures to Summarize the Project

1. 4-day shoot with 2 sets and 1 campaign across 7 media formats

2. Total CO₂ footprint: 23.84 T-CO2 eq.

3. CO₂ footprint/day of shooting: 5.96 T-CO2 eq.

* The data from tentpole productions showed an average carbon footprint of 3,370 metric tons – or about 33 metric tons per shooting day.1)

* Figures calculated according to the standards of the Sustainable Production Alliance (SPA) consortium in the US.

We never thought it would be easy, but we knew it would be worth the effort. As our representative, Daria, commented about the value of taking on eco-responsible projects, ‘We believe that the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial challenges, and LG will contribute to a healthier environment and inspire positive change within our industry and society as a whole.’ We feel we succeeded in our goal to reduce the environmental impact of our production and this is reflected in the heartwarming story told in our video. One of our objectives is also to set an example of what can be accomplished in eco-production for others to follow. When everyone comes together creating a healthier environment and inspiring change for the future is possible.