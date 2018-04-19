Turning homes into works of art with LG SIGNATURE | LG EXPERIENCE

When does art bring you joy? Maybe it’s when you seize the opportunity to steal away a Saturday afternoon and get lost in a museum. Or when you glance at the picture your child has lovingly drawn in your honour. Perhaps it’s when other senses are awakened, like taste, touch or sound.

The beauty of groundbreaking art is in its ability to tell a unique and beautiful story that speaks to our hearts. And the LG SIGNATURE Series finds art in the essence of what makes life good.

To do such a story justice, LG SIGNATURE has collaborated with the very best in design and artistic talent. Together they can showcase how the range fits perfectly into your own unique world, shifting from the idea of ‘essentials only’ to creative brilliance that spills over into other parts of your life.

We visited influential Hamburg architect Hadi Teherani and Munich industrial designer Stefan Diez, to find out how LG SIGNATURE products became their muses and help their environments ooze style and luxury. Below they share their stories:





Invest love into the details

According to Stefan, the LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator is so alluring because of the attention to detail. “This double knock on the fridge, where you see what’s inside and then the airlock prevents you getting cold air; it’s really wonderful,” he enthused. “I find it impressive when you invest so much love into the details.”

Looking around Stefan’s work space, it’s clear he has examined every detail to make it somewhere that inspires his team and puts them in the right mood to create true art. Every plate, light, and work project has been placed with thoughtful care.

The space reflects the thought that goes into creating the LG SIGNATURE refrigerator - putting both cutting edge design and innovative technology in the spotlight, and simplifying your life while making it all the more beautiful.