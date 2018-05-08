Best LG speakers for Spring 2018 | LG EXPERIENCE

About Cookies on This Site

The best audio speakers to brighten your spring – inside and out

By V. Keller 08.05.2018

Spring outdoor party with the LG portable speaker

Spring is reaching its peak, and that’s a great excuse to celebrate! With the right speakers, your favourite tunes will be wherever you are – at home or outdoors.

With spring comes blooming flowers and sunny days; and that means making a return to the BBQ, parties in the park and dusting off your swimwear.

And whether you’re spending the weekend hosting drinks in your home, revisiting your local pool or preparing for camping season, LG’s got you covered with the best audio speakers to have by your side.


When you host a spring party, plug in the LG ThinQ ® Voice Activated Smart Speaker and play

The LG ThinQ ® Voice Activated Smart Speaker will create an impressive atmosphere for when friends visit your home, thanks to Meridian audio and a built-in Google Assistant.

Should your guests demand some of Mozart’s finest work, or even cheesy 90s hits, the certified Hi-Res Audio and Meridian sound quality means their music – and your own when you take the reins! – will set the perfect mood. When your hands are full of drinks and food you can simply ask: “Hey Google, play some music,” and you’re all set.

And with built-in Chromecast, you can easily load programs like Youtube on your TV for great visuals alongside the music. The ThinQ ® Voice Activated Smart Speaker through Google Assistant will also be able to control your LG soundbars (SK 10, 9, 8, and 6) for an even greater experience.

Tech info:
Platform: Google Android Things (Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant built-in, Weave)
Sound: MERIDIAN Sound Technology, Hi-Res Audio (192kHz/24bit), Sound Upconverting (Up to 96kHz/24bit)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Where can I find this? Here

Take your party to the next level with the PK7

Like to play host at parties? The PK7 is the portable speaker for you! A 20-hour battery life means you can enjoy your music from early dusk until the wee hours in the morning, and again during clean-up the next day. The multi-colour mood and strip lighting allows you to turn your backyard into your favourite disco. So, blast those tunes with Meridian audio and create your very own high-quality party soundtrack.

Tech info:
Sound: 40W (Battery mode: 30W), Meridian audio partnership, dual tweeter, dual passive radiator
Lighting: Multi-colour lighting, mood lighting
Water-resistant: IPX5
Battery life: 20 hours
Codec supports: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC
Connectivity: True Wireless Stereo, voice activation, multi-Bluetooth, hands-free
Where can I find this? Here

Off to the park? A festival? Bring the PK5 for good vibes

There’s always a checklist of things to remember when you’re spending the day outside with friends; sunscreen, sunglasses, water…. And don’t forget the portable PK5. Keep the music playing day and night with the 15-hour battery life; let the Meridian Audio maintain high sound quality when the wind picks up; and take advantage of the durable design with convenient handles.

LED party lighting will add some extra pizzazz after nightfall – and with a nifty size, it fits easily into your tote bag alongside your other must-haves.

Tech info:
Sound: 20W, Meridian audio partnership, Dual Passive Radiator
Lighting: Multi-colour lighting
Water-resistant: IPX5
Battery life: 15 hours
Codec Supports: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC
Connectivity: True Wireless Stereo, voice activation, multi-Bluetooth, hands-free

Where can I find this? Here

Cool off with your PK3 in hand

By the beach, at the resort or near the local pool, the portable PK3 will keep your favorite tunes nearby as summer gets closer.

A 12-hour battery life means you can have your speaker playing all day long while you relax by the water. And with the water-resistant IPX7 design, splashes in your vicinity – or even temporary submersion in water – won’t break a sweat. The rich bass sound allows you to see and feel the music quality while you catch up on your favourite novel or break out the ball games.

Tech info:
Sound: 16W, Dual Passive Radiator
Water-resistant: IPX7
Battery life: 12 hours
Codec supports: apt-X, AAC
Connectivity: True Wireless Stereo, voice activation, multi-Bluetooth, hands-free

Where can I find this? Here


Life's good!

