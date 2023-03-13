Our pick: 24” UltraGear Full HD Gaming Monitor

1920 x 1080

1ms MBR

165Hz refresh rate





Once you’ve chosen the right eye-safe monitor for your lifestyle and environment, there are a few extra steps you can take to keep your eyes comfortable and healthy.





Five tips for preventing eye strain with an eye-friendly monitor

You may already be familiar with the symptoms of eye strain. After a few hours of working at your monitor, your eyes can dry out and feel tired, or they may even start to itch or burn. In extreme cases, doctors may even diagnose you with "computer vision syndrome".3

Upgrading to one of the best monitors for eye strain—and using it correctly—can help you find quick relief. Take a look at some of the ways you can set up your monitor to be as easy on the eyes as possible.





1. Set contrast and brightness levels correctly

A healthy balance is called for when it comes to brightness and contrast. Both too high and too low can strain the eyes.

When setting the contrast, it is best to use test images as a guide. This allows you to shift from white to black via various grey levels. To set the contrast, white and black should appear pure and without grey haze.



An eye-safe screen should also be optimised in terms of brightness. Ideally, brightness levels should be based on ambient light: the brighter the surroundings, the brighter the screen should be set. On the other hand, if it is rather dark in the room, reduce the screen brightness.





2. Adjust the colour temperature

A high or low colour temperature differs from the colour we perceive in reality. Higher monitor colour temperatures produce colder colours with more blue components, while low colour temperatures tend to produce warm colours in the reddish range. An eye-friendly monitor should not have too many blue light components, as these can have a straining effect on the eyes over time.

Have you ever experienced trouble falling asleep after watching a series on your laptop or tablet? The excessive blue light components of the display are responsible for this. Monitors that reduce the screen’s blue light production provide eye relief, while also aiding your circadian rhythm.4

For optimal results, the colour temperature should be more in the yellow-green range when working for longer periods of time.





3. Choose a high resolution

The best monitor for eye strain should have the highest possible resolution. 4K monitors, for example, have a particularly sharp resolution of at least 3840x2160 pixels. With larger screens, a high resolution allows users to zoom and scroll less. This also takes a significant amount of strain and pressure off the eyes.





4. Eliminate screen flicker

With modern monitors, screen flickering rarely occurs. However, this is an issue to look out for because flashing images are common eye strain triggers. Monitors that come with a built-in flicker reduction feature can make working, surfing, watching videos and gaming much more pleasant.





5. Take frequent breaks

An eye-friendly monitor already contributes significantly to relieving the strain on your eyes. However, you should still rest your eyes every now and then. Take a look out the window in between working at the monitor to allow your eyes to focus on something in the distance. Also remember to blink consciously during breaks, and while working at the computer, to supply the retina with sufficient moisture and prevent it from drying out.





Advantages and disadvantages of eye-friendly monitors

Opting for an eye-safe monitor is one of the easiest ways to reduce the effect backlit screens can have on your comfort, vision and performance. However, there are some important things to keep in mind before you buy.

Eye-safe monitors reduce eye strain by calibrating the display’s brightness, refresh rate and colour temperature. These adjustments allow images to appear more smoothly and seamlessly, so users can spend more time comfortably in front of the screen.