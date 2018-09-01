LG @ IFA 2018 : The best smart kitchen appliances with LG ThinQ | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IFA 2018: Create a smart kitchen for the future with LG ThinQ appliances
By Adrian Back 01.09.2018
Enter the dedicated kitchen zone at IFA Berlin to see the best smart kitchen appliances from LG ThinQ, and become the ultimate dinner party host.
It is often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home. A living and breathing space that is dedicated to more than just cooking, it is where family and friends gather throughout the day.
As people’s love of good food has grown, so has their fondness for the kitchen. It has transformed into a communal area where everyone comes together.
Therefore, the technology used within the room needs to equally as smart as the rest of the house. That is why LG created an entire zone dedicated to the best smart kitchen appliances here at IFA.
This creative space demonstrates how a range of products can enhance the experience of those who are passionate about food.
Take tempting food photos and recreate delicious dishes
Everyone seems to be posting snapshots of culinary creations on social media, yet it is far from easy to take an image that captures the essence of a dish. But thanks to the food mode on the LG G7ThinQ you will be able to take mouth-watering pictures of your favourite dishes. Simply point your camera at the food and the AI Cam will detect the object, automatically switch to food mode, and adjust the saturation for the perfect photo.
The camera also has Google Lens built in, allowing you to find products online and get more information from your photo. This helpful application comes in particularly useful if you are browsing through a magazine and see a dish you want to recreate.
Simply take a picture and you will be able to find out the ingredients and even a recipe. Then you can able to create restaurant quality dishes in your very own kitchen.
The smarter way to stock a fridge
Once you have your favourite recipes on hand, the next step is to make sure your fridge is fully stocked. Fortunately, with the help of an LG InstaView ThinQ Fridge, you will never have to worry about missing that one crucial ingredient. Thanks to the 29-inch touchscreen located on the front of the fridge, you can see exactly what is inside without even opening the door.
The sleek mirrored glass panel illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see what is in each compartment. Not only will you be able to keep track of the food, but the reduced cold air loss will help keep the items fresher for longer.
The HD transparent LCD touch-screen also allows you to set food expiration dates, leave notes for your family and even upload photos.
The InstaView ThinQ refrigerator is also compatible with SmartThinQ so you can create and instantly share shopping lists between your smartphone and fridge. You can remotely check on the contents of your fridge, meaning even if you are already at the grocery store you can see exactly what items you need. Should you not want to leave the house, then thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can shop for food from the comfort of your own home simply by using voice commands.
The ultimate dinner party companion
With a fully stocked fridge and a phone brimming with recipes, you’ll want to showcase your cooking skills to family and friends. This can be a daunting challenge, but with the help of CLOi Home you will feel as though you have a team helping you every step of the way. The voice-enabled robot can smartly suggest recipes based on what’s available within your fridge. Then, when your menu is set, CLOi can preheat the oven to make sure every dish is delivered on time.
You can even use your NeoChef, with Smart Inverter, healthy cooking options and EasyClean method, for things that don’t fit in the oven – after all, it does a lot more than simply microwaving!
While cooking, your new companion in the kitchen will display videos of recipes on its screen and even adjust the dishwasher to a heavy duty cycle to clean all your cooking utensils.
With more time spent with guests rather than in the kitchen, CLOi can also help set the right atmosphere in the dining room. You can choose to display your favourites pictures on the television, stream your preferred playlist throughout the night or adjust the lighting within the room.
Even garden parties are covered
When the weather is just too good to stay inside, you won’t have to worry about cutting the grass in your garden before the guests arrive – and it’s all thanks to the Lawnbot. This coming-to-a-store-near-you-soon prototype will save time, hassle and make gardening yet another job CLOi can do for you.
Impress guests with your own serving robot
Here at IFA, LG is providing a glimpse of the future within its kitchen zone with the CLOi serving bot.
The intelligent robot has a built-in sliding tray that will allow it to deliver food and drinks, meaning you won’t have to perform the role of server as well as chef. This concept robot would be a standout attraction at any dinner party.
Still in the testing stage, the CLOi serving bot could soon become a fixture at hotels and airports across the globe due to its ability to deliver food and beverages.
With the ability to work around the clock, the robot will also be able navigate its own path back from a customer to a kitchen or restaurant. When this becomes the norm in homes around the world, it will no doubt be the best smart kitchen appliance yet.
Find out more about how LG create the perfect culinary atmosphere at IFA, and check out our latest news on social media #LGxIFA2018.
