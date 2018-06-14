As smartphone displays get bigger, brighter and more colourful, their speakers should get better too, right? Unfortunately, as the casings get thinner and the batteries larger, space for high quality speakers has seemingly been sacrificed.

This means you have to carry a Bluetooth speaker everywhere you go, or resort to headphones and miss out on sharing your latest playlist with friends.

Thankfully, LG has put this right with the LG G7ThinQ, the new flagship smartphone which packs in a modern-day Boombox speaker.

What exactly does this mean? Firstly, this isn’t a Boombox you might have carried on your shoulder back in the day. This speaker cleverly uses the inside of the LG G7ThinQ as a massive resonance chamber to get seriously loud and produce real, rumbling bass.

Remember how placing your smartphone in an empty glass made the sound louder? That’s what is going on here; the Boombox speaker uses the space inside the phone like the air in that glass, using its immediate surroundings as a passive speaker to vibrate more air, producing more sound.