Level up leisure with the latest in LG home entertainment | LG EXPERIENCE

Our homes say a lot about who we are and what we think is important in life. Not only is it a place where we can relax, unwind from the stresses of work and feel completely comfortable, but it’s also a space for entertainment. Bearing this in mind, LG presented the latest developments in its home entertainment range at IFA 2020 that back up the message that Life’s Good from home.





The ultimate home cinema with OLED

There are few things more enjoyable than settling into your favourite seat in the house to prepare for a movie marathon. But in order to get the most out of the experience, and to try to recreate the magic of the cinema, you need the right TV.

That is why UHD Alliance’s FILMMAKER mode is introduced as a new feature in the OLED range. Designed to reflect the director’s intent by preventing soap opera effect - which can make razor-sharp movies look as though they were filmed on a camcorder from the ‘90s - as well as tweaking other picture and processor settings. Not surprisingly, this new mode has the backing of a number of famous directors, including Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorses and James Cameron.