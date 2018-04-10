About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG TWINWash™: A Cut Above the Rest | LG EXPERIENCE
Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG TWINWash™: A Cut Above the Rest

By Divya S. 10.04.2018

A couple is in a family living room reading a book on the sofa

Whether you’re putting on a high-speed wash, adding an item you forgot, or looking to save water, the LG TWINWash™ shines amongst other home appliances.

How long does it take you to do your wash? Approximately an hour from wash to spin?  What if we told you that you could have a clean set of clothes before you finished your favourite show? From finding more time for yourself, your family and all the things you enjoy doing, to a fast and efficient wash, the LG TWINWash™ makes it all possible.

More often than not, the biggest issue people have with their washers is the time it takes to do a full wash. A typical rinse cycle would only allow for one or two loads a day. But the LG TWINWash™ makes it possible to cut this time in half while never compromising on the quality of cleanliness.

So how does the LG washer do it? Its TurboWash™* technology uses a combination of water circulation, filtration motion and a quick soaking jet spray, which reduces the washing time to just 49 minutes and executes a deeper clean while using less water and energy.

A cartoon animation showing how the LG TWINWash works
A cartoon animation showing how the LG TWINWash works

In addition to the above, another exciting feature of the LG TWINWash™ is the Speed Cycle. Need clean clothes in 14 minutes? That’s the cycle to choose – it’ll no doubt become your favourite mode when you’re in a rush.

LG uses innovative technology in their home appliances, and this washer is no different. Its inverter technology and Six Motion Direct Drive puts the LG TWINWash™ in the position of one of the best performing washing machines in the market. The inverter attaches directly to the drum and provides better control, power and stability, enabling six different washing motions that ensure every type of clothing ends up truly clean.

A cartoon animation describing the different modes available on the LG TWINWash washing machine
An icon animation representing the different possibilities for clothes washed with the LG TWINWash washing machine
A cartoon animation describing the different modes available on the LG TWINWash washing machine
An icon animation representing the different possibilities for clothes washed with the LG TWINWash washing machine

Depending on the washing mode you choose, the LG TWINWash™ picks the motion best suited for your garments. For example, it will use the right motions for ‘Gentle Care’ wash on baby clothes.  

All this technology might have led to a ruckus in the laundry room in the past, but with this model, the motor actually has fewer parts, making it not only more durable but also quieter.

There have probably been times when you’ve just switched on the washer, and suddenly remembered that all-important dress that needed to be washed and dried for Monday morning. With LG TWINWash™, you no longer have to wait for the load of laundry to finish before adding your forgotten piece of clothing. With the help of the useful ‘add item’ feature, no item is too big or small to be snuck into the running washer.

Buttons including turbo wash and add item on the LG TWINWash washing machine
Buttons including turbo wash and add item on the LG TWINWash washing machine

The above-mentioned qualities definitely make for cutting-edge washing machine, but how does that impact the environment? The LG TWINWash™ dryer + washer model’s Eco Hybrid dryer gives you the option of using only hot air to dry your clothes, as opposed to the conventional method of using hot air and cold water. This water saving eco mode is also a great choice for those who are more environmentally inclined.

A cartoon animation describing the different modes for the drying method on the LG TWINWash washing machine
A cartoon animation describing the different modes for the drying method on the LG TWINWash washing machine

If you’d like to change your washing habits and reclaim a bit of your time, the LG TWINWash™ is the washing machine to go for.


Life’s good!

* Main Washer (Based on 12kg model ; Half Load 6kg) Tested by Intertek :

Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option is finished within 49 ± _5% minutes.

More to read

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

Up & Coming

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

The LG TWINWash™ washing machine is just what you need to spend more time with your family and friends. It multitasks, so you don’t have to.

A image of lg signature twin wash washing machine in a living room

LG Lab

The LG SIGNATURE TWINWash™ washing machine: Timeless design and revolutionary technology

No more need to separate colours and materials. The TWINWash™ machine has a second drum: the TWINWash Mini™. It allows you to do two loads separately and simultaneously. Connected by Wi-Fi to your smartphone with SmartThinQ™technology.

Two children throwing laundry from the basket on the sofa, in the living room with cushions and lamp in the background

LG Lab

LG TWINWash™: Take charge of your laundry, and your time

Get a new lease of life with the LG TWINWash™ Washing Machine – Twin compartments that take you from wash to spin in only 49 minutes!

Previous

LG TWINWash™: Take charge of your laundry, and your time
 

Next

LG TWINWash™: Say Hello to TrueSteam™ this Spring