Mobile games made better with a dual screen | LG EXPERIENCE

With the evolution of the smartphone, the world of mobile gaming has undergone a revolution. Whereas once users were limited to chasing a moving dot around a black and white screen, now there are multiplayer titles with astonishing graphics that rival that of the latest gaming console.

From the success of Angry Birds more than a decade ago through to Clash of Clans, Candy Crush and Pokemon Go, mobile games have come a very long way in a short space of time. And the LG V50 ThinQ Dual Screen is one of the very best examples of a mobile phone that improves the entire gaming experience.

The dual screen allows you to play gaming apps on the 6.4” screen, while using the secondary display as a designated controller. This means you can game with greater accuracy, responsiveness and immersion, making mobile gaming even more fun.

Discover below how the V50 ThinQ Dual Screen can improve your gaming experience and learn more about the mobile games that make the most of the LG Gamepad.





Fortnite Battle Royale

Played by more than 250 million people worldwide, Fortnite has become a global phenomenon thanks to it combining the best of building games like Mincecraft with the very best of Battle Royale games such as PUBG.

Extremely easy to play with friends with tons of fresh new content, you can employ different techniques in a bid to be the last person standing, whether you use stealth to creep your way to victory, edge camp or rush with an SMG.