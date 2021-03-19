Next up let’s assess QLED, which stands for Quantum-dot Light-Emitting Diode. These televisions still rely on an LED backlight and LCD display, but have a quantum dot film over the top.

This upgraded version of LCD technology is achieved through the quantum dots - which are microscopic molecules - that emit their own differently coloured light when hit by the LED backlight. This creates bright highlights and the picture quality is generally considered to be much better than a standard LED.

Finally, let’s look at OLED and the way it differs. It is an entirely new technology that eliminates the need for a backlight, reducing the thickness and weight of the TV. The individual pixels can also be switched off for true blacks, which results in an incredibly eye-catching picture and a rich contrast - even from wide viewing angles. What’s more, the response time for an OLED TV is 1ms, while for a normal LED TV, it is 10ms. This means that you retain sharp, detailed images in fast action – with vastly reduced blur – extremely beneficial for modern video games.

So, which is better OLED or LED? Essentially, when it comes to choosing a new TV, though LED will give you more choice (with more options and affordable ones on the market), if you’re looking to invest in a TV that’ll give you stunning picture quality then OLED may well be the way to go.