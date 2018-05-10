LG TwinWash™: Say Hello to TrueSteam™ this Spring | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TWINWash™: Say Hello to TrueSteam™ this Spring
By Divya S. 10.05.2018
LG TWINWash™ washer’s TrueSteam™ functionality gives you soft and allergen-free garments, as certified by the British Allergy Foundation.
Spring has sprung, but with the arrival of lovely-smelling flowers, warmer weather and brighter mornings, we also have to bear the brunt of allergies. But what if there was a way to limit the allergens in your environment? The LG TWINWash™ washing machine achieves this and more with a great little feature called Steam Wash. Its TrueSteam™ functionality is just what you need to clean all your winter woolies and get the softest clothes, allergen-free.
Banish Those Allergens
Pollen is one of the most common allergens in the spring time and while you can’t do much about it in the outside world, you can definitely control your own environment. The TrueSteam™ functionality is particularly apt to deal with this challenge. When switched to the Allergy Care mode, the LG TWINWash™ washing machine aims the steam directly into the main washer drum, giving you clean and dust mite free clothes.
Certified by the British Allergy Foundation, the washer eliminates 99.9% of germs, dust mites, and allergens in your washing.
Reduce Your Dry-Cleaning Bill
The LG TWINWash™ washer’s TrueSteam™ functionality is perfect for when you want to clean your warmer clothes for storage. Instead of regular trips to your dry cleaner, the Steam Wash mode is more than capable of handling your sweaters, scarves, wooly hats and winter coats. TrueSteam™ does exactly as it says, using steam from 100% pure water which makes it gentler on your clothes, unlike the chemical-based cleaning at your dry cleaner.
Say Goodbye to Fabric Softener
Apart from banishing allergies and taking care of your woolens, the Steam Wash feature also leaves your clothes feeling soft as a baby’s bottom. The TrueSteam™ function allows two modes; one being the SteamSoftener™, which as the name suggests, softens the garments without fabric softener. That’s one less item to buy.
Give Your Clothes a Quick Spruce-Up
The other TrueSteam™ function will definitely appeal to those who despise ironing their clothes every week. The washer allows you to choose the ‘Steam Refresh’ mode, reducing wrinkles and odours in just twenty minutes.
Get only the best for your clothes with LG TWINWash™ washing machine’s Steam Wash.
Life’s Good!