Heat pumps absorb heat from the outside and transfer it indoors. It can also transfer indoor heat to release it outside. It extracts heat from a source such as air, geothermal, or waste heat and transfers it to where it is required. As the heat is transferred, and not generated, it potentially saves energy and it may become cheaper to run appliances like a boiler or electric heater.

Here is how a heat pump works:

1. Heat is sourced from air or ground warmth and transferred through a heat exchange system known as a refrigeration cycle.

2. This heat raises the temperature of the liquid refrigerant in the external heat exchanger of the heat pump and converts it to gas as it evaporates, the refrigerant absorbing heat in the process.

3. The compressor increases the pressure of the gas refrigerant, causing its temperature to rise also.

4. The heat is now passed to your homes central heating system through the internal heat exchanger as the gas refrigerant condenses, the refrigerant rejecting heat as it changes back into a liquid.

5. The refrigeration cycle repeats continuously, absorbing heat from outside (air, ground or water) and rejecting it inside the building to heat your radiators, underfloor heating and domestic hot water.