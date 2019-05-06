LG Awards & Recognition | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For over 60 years , LG has been a world leader in digital innovation, continuously going beyond the boundaries to make life good. But don’t just take our word for it; find out how we compare across the globe.
TV
LG OLED TV – E9
The E9 offers red carpet design, LG’s most advanced TV brain – the a9 processor – and front-firing speakers throwing 60w of power into your room thanks to Dolby Atmos.Learn more
NanoCell 4K HDR TV
LG’s most advanced LED TV, delivering superior picture quality with enhanced RGB colour purity thanks to LG’s NanoCell technology.Learn more
LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV - W8
LG’s ultimate 4K model gives ultra-slim TVs a new meaning – and its innovative features haven’t gone unnoticed in the technology world, with numerous awards celebrating the W8’s wow factor.Learn more
LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K TV G8
The original LG SIGNATURE TV offers an elegant picture-on-glass design, providing the perfect backdrop for the α9 (Alpha) Processor. This remarkable style has been recognised the world over.Learn more
LG OLED TV - E8
A built-in speaker, OLED 4K quality and picture-on-glass design have made the E8 a favoured TV for many; and it’s been rewarded as best in its class by numerous experts as well.Learn more
LG OLED TV - C8
As well as the OLED screen and α9 Processor, the C8 model features a curved stand that helps direct sound to the viewer. Such innovative design has naturally led to a star-studded endorsement.Learn more
Better audio and perfect colour on perfect black, all rolled into one magnificent brain inside your LG TV. This intelligent processor is a cut above the rest, and experts agree.Learn more
Live your best life thanks to the ThinQ intelligence within your LG TV. ThinQ creates a centre for your smart home and beyond, and this innovative technology was handed a coveted prize at CES 2018.Learn more
LG Super UHD TV - SK9500
Super UHD has reached a new level of super, packing in excellent picture quality and an elegant design. And the SK9500 has fittingly been acknowledged on the international stage.Learn more
LG Speakers
LG Sound bar SL10
Tell your speakers how you want it thanks to Google Assistant, and get personalised sound to match your superior entertainment system.Learn more
LG Sound bar SL9
With a slim wall-mountable design, you can have your speakers right where you need them for the very best audio experience.Learn more
LG Sound bar SK10Y
This huge sound bar delivers an optimal audio experience, and its looks match its power. Such sleek and elegant design was on the receiving end of international recognition.Learn more
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker WK7
LG’s smart speaker has been honoured for bringing Google Home together with Meridian Audio to create intelligent, high quality sound for your music.Learn more
LG XBOOM Go portable speaker PK7, PK5, PK3
LG’s XBOOM Go portable speaker range lets you enjoy your music wherever you go, with award-winning designs to match.Learn more
LG XBOOM Speaker OK99
The XBOOM OK99 Speaker has everything you need to accommodate your party, no matter the size. Between the mobility, design and quality of the sound, international acclaim has naturally followed.Learn more
Home Appliances
LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator
Alongside signature LG features, the InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator with Non-Plumbed Water makes life even easier, allowing you to install the fridge anywhere without replacing the water filter. Such technology has not gone unnoticed.Learn more
LG 12KG Centum SystemTM Washing Machine
The Centum System Washing Machine is packed with features and its fast-washing cycles and energy saving qualities make it the ideal addition to your household routine. With so many benefits, positive reviews and awards have followed.Learn more
Smartphone
LG G7ThinQ
The G7ThinQ raised the bar on what to expect from your smartphone even higher, with strong visuals, audio, camera and forward-thinking intelligence. Of course, experts think highly of the flagship phone as well.Learn more