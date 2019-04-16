LG Smart Green Campaign | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG is working hard to make sure its products contribute
to a more sustainable world.
At LG, we are constantly working towards a more sustainable world. Reducing the environmental impact of our products and practicing responsible eco-friendly management through our production means you don’t have to choose between living smartly and sustainably.
To achieve this, we have set out a number of commitments and goals so that together, we can create a better future for our planet.
Promote an intelligent lifestyle
We aim to help you pursue a healthy and connected lifestyle, by launching cutting-edge products with environmental changes in mind. We will also develop initiatives which put the planet’s health at the forefront, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.
Achieve zero carbon and a circular economy
We aim to produce more environmentally-conscious products with reduced environmental impact. To achieve this ambitious goal, we will decrease and neutralise our carbon emissions within our manufacturing process as well as increasing renewable energy usage.
We also plan on promoting a circular economy to enhance the productivity of our natural resources, by recycling wastes within the production process and collecting e-waste for proper recycling after use.
Create a better society
It all starts from within, and at LG we plan to practice what we preach by maintaining a sustainable business ecosystem. From an eco-friendly supply chain to creating a fair and safe work place for all employees, and finally contributing to wider society – we want to play a leading role in providing support for communities the world over.
Our green product strategy
Our key goals – for a better today and tomorrow
CO2-neutral in our operations by 2030
Establish volunteer programs in all LG-operated countries by 2030
95% recycling rate of waste from production sites by 2030
LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness
The all-new Bottom Freezer keeps your food fresh for longer with even and faster cooling – everywhere, every time.
It also boasts an energy saving up to 32% - thanks to the Inverter Linear Compressor – compared to conventional compressor refrigerators.
Find out more
LG TurboWash 360 Washing Machine
Saving water and time - the TurboWash 360 Washing Machine can do it all. Compared to a usual Cotton Cycle the TurboWash 360° cycle will use less water, along with taking less timeFind out more
LG NeON R
Powerful and efficient solar panel for renewable and sustainable energy. With 30 years of research, the LG NeON R provides unparalleled quality and performance that reduces your carbon footprint and electricity bill without taking away from your home’s appearance. Have peace of mind with an industry-leading 25-year product and performance warranty.
Find out more