The Latest LG TV Updates: Your Guide to the Best of the Best
By S.M. Swanson 10.06.2018
See what LG has done with the 2018 Super UHD TV lineup (hint: it’s all in the details—and they’re some pretty awesome details).
Let’s be honest: Sometimes what you need is an upgrade, not an all-out overhaul, whether it’s your home, your personal style or your day-to-day routine. That’s why LG’s approach to this year’s latest TV lineup has focused on evolving their already-great products.
In recent years, LG has brought revolution to the table with game changers like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for OLED TVs. In 2018, it’s all about the details. So, let’s walk through the key upgrades that make LG’s 2018 lineup the best UHD TVs you’ll find on the market.
A more vivid picture than ever before
The first, and the biggest update on the list, is Full Array Local Dimming. Local dimming is an advanced feature that lowers the backlighting on darker colors and enhances it on brighter ones—it’s basically a question of how you program and control the LEDs on the screen. With Full Array Local Dimming, you get a deeper contrast range, so your brights are more vivid and your darks more natural.
What makes Full Array Local Dimming stand out from regular Local Dimming (which lights up the screen only from the edges) is how Full Array Local Dimming backlighting covers the full range of your screen, not just small zones (which can result in awkward blooming or ‘halo’ effects). It's currently available on the SK95 and the SK85 models. See Full Array Local Dimming in action in this video:
Processing your commands with speed and ease
Next up is the powerful new processor: The Alpha 7 in the B8 and Super UHD TVs. For those not in the know: the processor is basically the tiny brain at the centre of your TV, processing information and making your clicks and commands come to life on-screen. The better the processor, the faster, smoother and more efficiently your programs run.
The new Alpha processor got a lot of press interest at CES because, well, they already love LG TVs (Gizmodo calls LG’s TV displays the “gold standard by which all other TVs compare themselves”) — and this upgrade takes you to that gold standard.
Every detail, no matter how much you zoom
This is an upgrade that fans of the LG Super UHD TV line will particularly appreciate: All 2018 LG Super UHD TVs now have second generation Nano Cell ™ technology. Before Nano Cell ™, there was quantum display*, which offered good picture quality. But zoom in on that screen. Zoom in again. And again. With Nano Cell ™, you’re going to be zooming for a long time, because the particles on-screen are just a single nanometre in diameter (for reference: cut a piece of paper crosswise and its diameter will be 100,000 nanometers).
You get subtler, more accurate colors at a wider range of viewing angles—after all, who’s actually sitting directly dead centre in front of the TV the whole time? Less than 5% of viewers, LG research has discovered. So, for the 95% of us who aren’t directly in front of the TV, this is very, very good news.
Take your TV experience to the next level
And last but not least, those Dolby Atmos and Dolby Visual features you know and love from the cinema? Well, last year that combination was exclusive to the LG OLED TVs. This year, say hello to Dolby Atmos decoding on the entire LG Super UHD TV 2018 lineup! Combined with Dolby Visual, you get the very best picture and sound bundled into one TV. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that’s so precise, the sound will follow the images on screen: A plane landing from left to right sounds like it’s landing from left to right, for example. A snarling tiger running through the forest. A thunderstorm that passes you by. You feel like you’re truly there. (Learn more about Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision)
Experience the big match like you’re actually there
All these features couldn’t come at a better time, with football taking the big stage from June until mid-July. If you’re a fan of the beautiful game, the Dolby Atmos and Dolby visual will make you feel like you’re in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for the final! The powerful processor and vivid colours also contribute to an atmosphere that will have your friends camping out on your sofa for the entire tournament (if you let them).
So that’s a wrap on the latest updates from the best UHD TVs you’ll find on the market. When it comes to the details, LG’s 2018 lineup for UHD TVs is looking pretty great: After all, sometimes it’s the small changes that make the biggest difference.
*IPS 4K Quantum Display is the latest IPS technology that improves quantum effect efficiency of the light source, which is different from quantum dot display technology.