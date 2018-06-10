Take your TV experience to the next level

And last but not least, those Dolby Atmos and Dolby Visual features you know and love from the cinema? Well, last year that combination was exclusive to the LG OLED TVs. This year, say hello to Dolby Atmos decoding on the entire LG Super UHD TV 2018 lineup! Combined with Dolby Visual, you get the very best picture and sound bundled into one TV. Dolby Atmos is a surround sound system that’s so precise, the sound will follow the images on screen: A plane landing from left to right sounds like it’s landing from left to right, for example. A snarling tiger running through the forest. A thunderstorm that passes you by. You feel like you’re truly there. (Learn more about Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision)





Experience the big match like you’re actually there

All these features couldn’t come at a better time, with football taking the big stage from June until mid-July. If you’re a fan of the beautiful game, the Dolby Atmos and Dolby visual will make you feel like you’re in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium for the final! The powerful processor and vivid colours also contribute to an atmosphere that will have your friends camping out on your sofa for the entire tournament (if you let them).

So that’s a wrap on the latest updates from the best UHD TVs you’ll find on the market. When it comes to the details, LG’s 2018 lineup for UHD TVs is looking pretty great: After all, sometimes it’s the small changes that make the biggest difference.

