20L 700W Microwave Oven with Grill and Touch Control Panel, Black
MH6042D
Key Features
- Antibacterial Easy Clean coating keeps the microwave 99.99% germ-free.
- Fine-tuned temperature control heats food evenly for great taste every time.
- Save energy from your microwave with Eco-On mode. Just press the 'Eco' button to switch off the display, or let it do it for you after 5 minutes standby.
- With just one touch you can quickly defrost meats, fish and vegetables.
- Child safety lock that prevents little ones from running the microwave oven unattended.
Effortless cleaning, spotless results
EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.
There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.
*Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).
Minimalist design, practical space utilisation
With its sleek design and compact size, it seamlessly integrates into any kitchen decor, while offering ample space for tall or wide dishes.
A graphic consisting of lines to describe the reduced size of the product's appearance is represented around the product.
Brilliance meets functionality: LED lamp and practical design
The interior white LED lamp illuminates the food's status more brightly for easy monitoring. Operate the NeoChef™ with a simple touch of your finger on its smooth surface.
The food is cooked inside with LED function in the kitchen where the lights are off.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Black
Door Design
Divided
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Type
Grill
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Key Membrane
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
Yes
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
Yes
Dehydrate
No
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
No
Melt
No
Memory Cook
No
Proof
No
Roast
No
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
No
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
Yes
Steam Cook
No
Warm
No
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Black
Door Glass Design
Clear
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
317 x 204 x 294
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 292 x 386
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
455 x 252 x 320
Product Weight (kg)
9.3
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1150
Grill Power Consumption (W)
570
How to Cook
Automatic
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1000
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
700
Oven Capacity (L)
20
Smart Inverter
No
Total Power Consumption (W)
1150
Turntable Size (mm)
245
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
700
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
230V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
