Nexus 5X

Specs

Reviews

Support

Nexus 5X

H791

Nexus 5X

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

CHIPSET

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit

Battery, Max (mAh)

2,700 mAh, Fast charging: up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9

DISPLAY

Size (inch)

5.2 inches

Resolution

1920 x 1080 (423 ppi)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Camera

Yes

Rear Camera Resolution (MP)

12.3 - 1.55 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, IR laser-assisted autofocus

Front Camera (MP)

5 MP, 1.4 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture

Internal Memory

16GB / 32GB + 2GB LPDDR3 RAM

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

4.2

NFC

Yes

Sensors

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Camera

Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP.

Storage

Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting. Actual formatted capacity will be less.

Size and weight

Size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.

Battery

Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network configuration, age of battery, operating temperature, features selected, device settings, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.

