We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nexus 5X
All Spec
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
-
CHIPSET
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 808 processor, 1.8 GHz hexa-core 64-bit
-
Battery, Max (mAh)
-
2,700 mAh, Fast charging: up to 3.8 hours of use from only 10 minutes of charging
-
Dimension: L x W x D (mm)
-
147.0 x 72.6 x 7.9
-
Size (inch)
-
5.2 inches
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (423 ppi)
-
Camera
-
Yes
-
Rear Camera Resolution (MP)
-
12.3 - 1.55 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture, IR laser-assisted autofocus
-
Front Camera (MP)
-
5 MP, 1.4 µm pixels, f/2.0 aperture
-
Internal Memory
-
16GB / 32GB + 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.2
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Sensors
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO, dual-band (2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz)
-
Camera
-
Final resolution of images may be less than 12.3 MP.
-
Storage
-
Storage specifications refer to capacity before formatting. Actual formatted capacity will be less.
-
Size and weight
-
Size and weight may vary by manufacturing process.
-
Battery
-
Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network configuration, age of battery, operating temperature, features selected, device settings, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns.
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.