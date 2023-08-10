We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ Dual QHD Monitor
Nano IPS™ Display
DCI-P3 98%
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Go Beyond Multitasking
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Size [cm]
-
124.46
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.234 x 0.234
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE 1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Others (Features)
-
Built-in KVM, Live Color Low Blue Light
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
DVI-D
-
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 X 1440 at 144Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
103W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
14.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.6
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Cable Holder
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
N/A
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
90W
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
-
NO
-
Thunderbolt
-
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
-
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
D-Sub
-
NO
-
Built-in KVM
-
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
-
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
NO
-
USB A to B
-
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
NO
-
Remote Controller
-
NO
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
-
NO
-
Mic In
-
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
-
NO
-
Line out
-
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HW Calibration
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
NO
-
OverClocking
-
NO
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
NO
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Camera
-
NO
-
Mic
-
NO
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
NO
-
DTS HP:X
-
NO
-
Maxx Audio
-
NO
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
