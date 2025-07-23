Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" LG Monitor,  FHD Curved Display, sRGB 99%, 100Hz Refresh Rate, USB-C (PD 15W), Black

27" LG Monitor,  FHD Curved Display, sRGB 99%, 100Hz Refresh Rate, USB-C (PD 15W), Black

27U421A-B

27U421A-B
Front view of 27" LG Monitor,  FHD curved display, sRGB 99%, 100Hz refresh rate, USB-C (PD 15W), Black -27U421A-B
Key Features

  • 27” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt adjustable stand
  • LG Switch app
More

27" FHD VA curved display

Vivid colours with precision

Our FHD (1920x1080) screen delivers clear visuals with an sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut and a 1500R curvature, enhancing work productivity.

A 23.8-inch FHD curved monitor on a desk displays vibrant visuals and apps. The workspace includes a plant, papers, a keyboard, mouse, headphones, and coffee, with an office blurred in the background.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The refresh rate feature may vary depending on the user’s PC conditions.

USB-C

One port to meet your needs

Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable** for up to 15W of power delivery and display connectivity.

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Power Delivery

(Up to 15W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor. The USB-C cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Focused visual comfort

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, providing a comfortable view.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enjoy smooth gaming

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimise the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

A FHD monitor with a super slim stand is on the desk, with a pencil holder, glasses, a keyboard, and a mouse next to it.

Slim stand

Fully use your desk

The slim stand takes up little space, allowing you to utilise your workspace efficiently.

*Stand thickness: 2.5mm

*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

Featuring a slim bezel on three sides and a sleek stand, our FHD curved monitor lets you create an ideal workspace with convenient tilt adjustment.

The image shows slim bezel on three sides, a sleek stand, various ports, and the tilt view of the monitors.

*Tilt angle: -5~20°

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. Power cord  6. HDMI cable  7. Quick setup guide

Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, Power code, HDMI cable and Setup guide in the box.

*The product's image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

*The size and design of the adapter may differ depending on the country.

*The availability of power cords may differ depending on the country.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.5

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1500R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    15W

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    19V 2.53A

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.58 x 451.48 x 170

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    609.58 x 360.32 x 43.67

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.72

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.02

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    4.94

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Power Cord

    Depend on Country

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Base Screw

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

