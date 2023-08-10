About Cookies on This Site

28" Smart HD ready Wide Viewing Angle TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)

28" Smart HD ready Wide Viewing Angle TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)

28TL520S

28" Smart HD ready Wide Viewing Angle TV Monitor (28"Diagonal)

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27.5" / 70cm

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

68%

Colour Bit

8bit (6bit+FRC)

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.44475 x 0.44925

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1366 x 768

Brightness(cd/m2)

250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1(typ.)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

8ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178 / 178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Non Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Composite

Yes (commonly used with component)

Component

Yes (commonly used with composite)

HDMI

Yes (HDMI1.4 2EA)

CI Slot

Yes

USB (Ver.)

Yes (USB2.0 1EA)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear/Side

(Audio Input) RCA

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Rear

Optical out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

Digital(Tuner Input)

Yes (DVB-T2/C/S2)

Analog

PAL/SECAM

Jack Location(Tuner Input)

Rear

LAN

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Jack Location (Network)

Rear

SPEAKER

Type

Internal

Audio output

5W x 2

POWER

Type

Adapter (40W)

Input

100~240V

Normal On (typ.)

32W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.4W

Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)

A+

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

58Hz~62Hz

RESOLUTION

Video (HDMI)

480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Scart

576i

Component

480i, 576i, 480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

Composit

576i

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

Joystick(4 direction-center push)

LED Colour (On mode)

Off

LED Colour (Standby)

Red

[ Key Location ]

Bottom(center)

OSD

Languange(Country)

39 Country (Albania, Austria, Belaus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, Ukranie, etc.)

Number of Language

34 Language
(Bosnian, Czech, Danish, German, Estonian, English, Spanish, Greek, French, Gaeilge, Croatian, Italian, Kazakh, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Macedonian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbekistan, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Romanian, Albanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Serbian, Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Mongolian)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Quick Start

Yes

Live Zoom

Yes

Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

TV Show (Catch-up)

Yes

Movies (VoD)

Yes

Premium LG Content

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

My page

Yes

Live Menu

Yes (Recommend, Channels)

TV Guide

Yes

LG TV Plus App

Yes

Network File Brower (DLNA)

Yes (no DLNA)

Google Dial

Yes

Miracast

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

HBB Service

HbbTV (v1.1), HbbTV (v1.5), HbbTV (v2.0), BBC CRB

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Wifi B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Plug & Play

DDC2B

EPG

Yes

Audio Guidance

Yes

Teletext

Yes

Audio Description (Visual Impaired)

Yes

Music

Yes

Photo&Video

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ Eco/ Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert(Bright Room)/Expert(Dark Room)

Triple XD engine

Yes

ARC-PC

Same as ARC-Video

ARC-Video

16:9 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Original - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, HDMI Full Wide - DTV, ATV, AV1/2 4:3 - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI Vertical Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI All-Direction Zoom - DTV, ATV, AV1/2, Component, HDMI
Just Scan – DTV, Component, HDMI (720p↑)

Virtual surround

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

COLOUR

Front

Iron gray (Texture)

B/Cover

Black Texture

Stand

Black Texture

STAND

Base Detchable

Detachable

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

649.4 x 150.1 x 420

Set (without Stand)

649.4 x 61.4 x 393.8

Box

712 x 117 x 444

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4.55

Set (without Stand)

4.5

Box

6.5

STUFFING

Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

640/1280/1519

Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

675/1269/1428

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Flexo 1 color

Handle

No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

ERP

Yes (Class A)

CE

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Controller

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(28TL520S-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

