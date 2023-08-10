About Cookies on This Site

LG ULTRA HD 4K IPS Monitor

27MU67

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG ULTRA HD 4K IPS Monitor

27MU67

LG ULTRA HD 4K IPS Monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

300

Contrast Ratio

1000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

Colour Gamut

sRGB 99%

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Mini DisplayPort

Yes (1)

Headphone Out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

NO

GENERAL

sRGB

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

PBP

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Freesync

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker safe

Yes

Super + resolution

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes: -5º ~ 35º Degree

Swivel(Angle)

Yes: -45 ~ 45 Degree

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CB

Yes

KC

Yes

VESA Mounting (mm)

100 x 100

POWER

Type / Input

Built-in power / 100-240V

Consumption Normal On (Typ.)

39W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

643.0 x 250.0 x 438.6

Set (without Stand)

643.0 x 55.6 x 381.2

Box Dimension

830 x 177 x 447

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

7.8

Set without Stand (Kg)

5.5

Shipping Weight (Kg)

9.6

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MU67-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

