Cosy Christmas at Home

Menu, Décor & Family Fun with LG

Create special moments this holiday season,
with LG products by your side.

Family enjoying cozy Christmas with an LG CIneBEam Q on a dining table. A couple and a child smile in a warm holiday setting.
Father and daughter enjoying Christmas by an LG OLED TV displaying a warm fireplace. The girl holds a gift, surrounded by cozy décor.
Couple preparing a festive meal in a kitchen featuring an LG instaview with a glass panel. There is a cozy holiday table setup.

Monthly LG | December

03.12.2024 - 31.12.2024

Benefit 1.

OLED TV

  • * Free Delivery
  • * Get free wall mounting
    service worth £120
Promotion Items

OLED65G45LW

OLED TV
OLED TV
Benefit 2.

Fridge Freezers / Projector

  • * Free Delivery
  • * Delivery of the
    Product(s) does not
    include installation
Promotion Items

GBG7190CEV, HU710PB

CineBeamQ
Projector
Fridge Freezer
Fridge
Freezer
A couple smiling between two Christmas trees.

Unwrap the Joy of Christmas with LG

Romina Birkner and her husband
Written By Romina Birkner

Home, Family and Lifestyle Influencer based near Dortmund Creating environments that inspire and enhance lives

With the holidays on the horizon, the allure of preparing your home for the festive season becomes an undeniable joy. Christmas is far more than another day on the calendar ‒ it’s about embracing family, creating warmth, and weaving memories that could last a lifetime. Let LG bring an extra sparkle to your cosy Christmas at home this year, from curating the ideal holiday menu to setting the stage for an unforgettable family movie night.

*Advertisement

With the holidays on the horizon, the allure of preparing your home for the festive season becomes an undeniable joy. Christmas is far more than another day on the calendar ‒ it's about embracing family, creating warmth, and weaving memories that could last a lifetime. Let LG bring an extra sparkle to your cosy Christmas at home this year, from curating the ideal holiday menu to setting the stage for an unforgettable family movie night.

*Advertisement

A family enjoying a festive meal preparation featuring the LG InstaView fridge freezer.

Setting the Stage Curating Your Menu with the InstaView Fridge Freezer

The essence of an unforgettable Christmas is born in the kitchen where the warmth of shared cooking brings loved ones together. This year, I’m indulging in a roast with all the festive trimmings. Thanks to the LG InstaView fridge freezer with its premium design, preparing this feast is as delightful as the meal itself.

The InstaView panel adds a captivating touch. A simple knock lights up the tinted glass, revealing my favourite treats, without opening the door. Coupled with the LG InstaView fridge freezer’s LinearCooling technology, it locks in freshness and flavour. Lastly, managing temperature settings is a seamless and personalised experience with the LG ThinQ® app at your fingertips.

A woman and her dog standing by an open LG instaview filled with fresh produce in a bright. A dining table is set nearby.
A woman chopping fresh cucumbers in a bright kitchen with a variety of colorful vegetables on the counter.
A modern dining area featuring an LG instaview with a glass panel, a festive table setup, and a view of an outdoor garden
A woman relaxing on a sofa in a modern living room, using a remote to control the LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV.

Crafting the Atmosphere Decor Inspiration & Playlist Curation with the LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV
Crafting the Atmosphere Decor Inspiration & Playlist Curation with the LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV

A father lifts his smiling daughter on his shoulders as she decorates the Christmas tree. Nearby, a door labeled 'playroom' is visible.
A cozy living room with an LG OLED TV showing a virtual fireplace, soft furnishings, and festive candlelight.

With the menu set, attention turns to crafting the ideal holiday ambiance. The LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV goes far beyond entertainment—it's a source of inspiration for bringing Christmas dreams to life. Through WebOS, I find myself diving into YouTube, exploring stunning festive landscapes and DIY decor tutorials, igniting my creativity. The rich colours and exceptional picture quality powered by OLED technology - pull you into the holiday spirit, making you feel like you’re part of every scene.

Once the decorations are in place, it's time to prepare the perfect soundtrack on the LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV for our cosy Christmas at home. With the WebOS Music app, curating a playlist of cherished carols or lively seasonal hits is effortless. Enhanced by the LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV’s AI Sound Pro feature, the room fills with immersive sound, turning your home into the true epicentre of holiday cheer.

A family enjoying a cozy moment around a table with the LG CineBeam Q Portable Projector.

The Finishing Touch A Gift for Yourself the LG CineBeam Q Portable Projector
The Finishing Touch A Gift for Yourself the LG CineBeam Q Portable Projector

It’s finally time for the most rewarding part ‒ relaxing with loved ones. This year, my family and I treated ourselves to an early holiday gift: the LG CineBeam Q portable projector. Its sleek, minimalist design blends seamlessly into any space, serving as both a sophisticated decor piece and a high-performance device.

The CineBeam Q portable projector has become an enchanting part of our holiday moments, transforming our movie nights into unforgettable cinematic experiences. Its 4K UHD clarity and auto screen adjustment guarantee a perfectly aligned image, no matter the wall size. A feature I love is the Light Drawing mode, which casts soft, ambient visuals that add a subtle decorative flair. Watching classic Christmas films on a large screen feels both grand and intimate, and its whisper-quiet operation ensures we’re fully immersed in the magic of the moment.

A smiling young girl opening a Christmas gift to reveal an LG CineBeam projector. She sits on a wooden floor.
A woman walking outdoors at sunset, holding an LG CineBeam projector in her hand. The garden setting features lush greenery.
A couple enjoying an outdoor movie night with an LG CineBeam projector displaying a festive winter scene on a wall.

A Memorable Festive Season with LG Cosy Christmas at Home, filled with innovation and warmth.

A cozy living room with holiday decor, featuring an LG InstaView fridge freezer, LG OLED G4 4K Smart TV, and LG CineBeam projector.

With LG’s refined technology by your side, this cosy Christmas at home becomes a celebration of both the extraordinary and the small, heartfelt moments that define the season of joy. From preparing a festive meal to curating an inviting ambiance ‒ the LG InstaView fridge freezer, LG OLED G4 4K smart TV and CineBeam Q portable projector ensure that every step is graced with elegance, convenience and utmost delight.

Make this year’s holiday season memorable with LG's innovative products

Benefit 1.

OLED TV

  • * Free Delivery
  • * Get free wall mounting
    service worth £120
Promotion Items

OLED65G45LW

OLED TV
OLED TV
Benefit 2.

Fridge Freezers / Projector

  • * Free Delivery
  • * Delivery of the
    Product(s) does not
    include installation
Promotion Items

GBG7190CEV, HU710PB

CineBeamQ
Projector
Fridge Freezer
Fridge
Freezer

Recommended Products for a Cosy Christmas

