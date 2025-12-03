About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UK education

UK education

Exclusive
student savings

Get access to exclusive offers and great
discounts with an LG student account.

Exclusive <br>student savings Verify NowExclusive <br>student savings Sign In

How it works

1. Complete the Form

Enter your mobile number or email

2. Verify Your Credentials

Verify your student status to confirm eligibility

3. Shop and Save

Discover great savings, exclusive to LG students

UK student

Get verified

Get exclusive student savings with LG UK Student Shop

Get verified Verify Now

FAQs

Q1. Who is entitled to access our exclusive student offers?

University students with active student status, who are able to prove their staus in the verification tool.

Q2. What are the benefits of registering for the exclusive LGE UK Student Shop?

As a member of the exclusive LGE UK Student Shop you will access exclusive offers and benefits, that are not available in our regular LGE UK Shop online.

Q3. How can I register within an exclusive LGE UK Student Shop?

You can register within our exclusive LGE UK Shop if you are able to prove your Student status via LG verification tool. 

Q4. Can I use my exclusive LGE UK Student Shop and general LGE offers online?

Usually the offers cannot be combined, unless mentioned otherwise in the T&Cs.