LG XBOOM CJ87 2350W Hi Fi System
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales Region
EU
-
Entity
UK
-
Target MP
17.2
-
System Model Name
CJ87-AB
-
System Model Name - Main Set
CJ87
-
System Model Name - Speaker Total
CJS87
-
System Model Name - Front Speaker
CJS87F
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
1175W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - AM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
250W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
Under 0.5W
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM/AM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Tuning Range - MW / 10 kHz
520~1710kHz
-
Tuning Range - 9 kHz
522~1620 kHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Thruster Pro
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
Yes
-
Convenience - BluetoothAuto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Paring
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Speaker Cable
Fixed Type
SPEAKER
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
CJS87
-
Spreaker - System
Front - 1Way 1Speaker; Middle (Rear) - 1Way 1Speaker
-
Speaker - Twitter Unit
Middle (Rear) - 1" compression Horn
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
6Ω
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
