LG XBOOM OM5560 500W Hi Fi System
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales Region
EU
-
System Model Name
OM5560-DB
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
500W
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Plus
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB Host
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Audio line out
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Speaker Out - Sub Woofer (Passive/Active)
1/No
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
DISPLAY
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - By Pass
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ - Loudness
Yes
-
EQ - MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
EQ - Flat
Yes
-
EQ - Boost
Yes
-
EQ - Treble/Bass
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
Yes
-
Local EQ - Cumbia
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Smart DJ
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
270W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
Under 0.5W
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
Yes (60)
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Set Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
