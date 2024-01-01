We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MUSIC flow HS6 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
1020 X 42 X 82
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
178 x 378 x 437
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
9.0
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
320 W
-
└ Front
40W x 2
-
└ Surround
40W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution(Mesh network)
Yes
-
Multiroom Solution (DLNA)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
ver. 4.0
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
HDMI
Output (1), Input (1)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)
-
24bit/192KHz Sampling
Yes
-
Surround Mode
Yes
-
Party Mode
One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Power Consumption
30W
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
82 dB
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
25 x 72 (Track)
-
└ Front Impedance
8 Ω
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
