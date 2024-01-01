We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN11RG Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
1443 x 63 x 146
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
130 x 211.5 x 191.2
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1516 x 284 x 472
-
Carton Type
TipOn
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
7.2
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
7.8
-
Rear Speaker - Net Weight (Kg)
5.2 (x2ea)
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
25.3
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Material - Wireless Speaker br Front
Metal (+Top)
-
Material - Wireless Speaker br Body
Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
112
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
240
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
300
-
Matching TV Size
55 ~ 65 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
7.1.4ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
770W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear Top
50Wx2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Number of Speakers
15ea
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Center - SPL
82dB
-
Center - System
Closed
-
Center - Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Center - Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Center - Impedance
4ohm
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - SPL
82dB
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - System
Closed
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Surround (Side) (L/R) - Impedance
4ohm
-
Top - SPL
83dB
-
Top - System
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Top - Impedance
4ohm
-
Rear - SPL
82dB
-
Rear - System
Closed
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
3 inch (Paper, Black)
-
Rear - Impedance
3ohm
-
Rear Top - SPL
83dB
-
Rear Top - System
Closed
-
Rear Top - Woofer Unit
2.5 inch
-
Rear Top - Impedance
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
Yes (ver. 5.0, Bluetooth codec SBC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes (wireless ready 1:1)
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
-
AI Indicator
4ea
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes (with Meridian)
-
Sound Effect - Music
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS:X
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes (RCU and App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes (RCU and App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In)
Yes (App)
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built In
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (ARC and e-ARC)
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Channel Level
Yes (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes (App)
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes
-
Auto Detect (Bluetooth)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS X
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
WAV
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
MP3
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
AAC
Yes (C4A / USB)
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Main - Power Consumption
75W
-
Rear - Type
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Rear - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Rear - Power Consumption
20W
-
Rear - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
38W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes (built-in)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
