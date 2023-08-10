About Cookies on This Site

2.1 Ch 120W LAS350B Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.1 Ch 120W LAS350B Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

LAS350B

2.1 Ch 120W LAS350B Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

880 x 59 x 90

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

156 x 300 x 281

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

1.9

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

2.9

AMPLIFIER

Channel

2.1 CH

Total Power Output

120 W

└ Front

25W x 2

└ Subwoofer

70W (Wired)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

ver. 4.0

Optical

Yes

USB

Yes (Service Only)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect

Standard, CINEMA, MUSIC, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ

Night Mode

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

SPEAKER

Front SPL

84dB

└ Front System

2Way / 4SPK

└ Front Tweeter Unit

1.5 inch

└ Front Woofer Unit

40 x 100 mm

└ Front Impedance

6 Ω

└ Front Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

Subwoofer SPL

85dB

└ Subwoofer System

1 Way SPK

└ Subwoofer Unit

5.25 inch

└ Subwoofer Impedance

4 Ω

└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

Non-Shield

POWER

Type

100~240V 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

21W

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAS350B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

