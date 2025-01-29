Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Products in this Bundle: 2
xboom by will.i.am

BUDS

XBOOM Buds - Wireless Bluetooth earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
2 – 4 W
front view

XG2TBK

Portable Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM Go XG2TBK Military Grade & 10-Hour Battery
10 – 15 W

Speaker details

A man sitting on the floor and liesting music with LG XBOOM Go XG2T hagging on his backpack.

Boost your
everyday adventures

Tag along and go. Immerse yourself in powerful sound with our compact speaker.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

Military Standards

Military-grade toughness, rugged everywhere

Crank up all your outdoor adventures with the XG2T. Tested and certified to US military standards, the XG2T offers proven durability and maximum performance.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.

IP67

Don’t sweat the water and dust

The IP67 waterproof lets your speaker take all the thrills and spills. Enjoy music worry-free.

*IP67 rating is the combination of IP6X and IPX7. IP6X means dust tight for no ingress of dust and complete protection against contact. IPX7 is protection against the effects of immersion in water, based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

String Guide

Ready for the journey

Bring your music anywhere, anytime.

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.
Images of LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

Sound Boost

Mighty in mini

Enjoy your music with an extra kick using Sound Boost. Customise the sound EQ for a personalised audio experience.

Powerful sound graphics are coming out from the LG XBOOM Go XG2T to show the Sound boost.

Low-sound Enhancement Algorithm

Booming bass even at whisper-soft volumes

You won't miss the details of your favourite songs. We enhanced our bass algorithm to deliver consistently rich bass even at low volumes.

Soundwaves muestra el algoritmo de mejora de sonidos graves de LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Lace-up your music.
Spice up your life.

  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.
  • Images to show how to attach LG XBOOM Go XG2T in Lifestyle.

10hrs Battery

Play over the long haul

With 10 hours of battery life, you can enjoy your music anytime.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for up to 10hrs respectively with 50% volume, and when EQ and LED are turned off.

Speaker Phone

Answer calls on the fly

Use the speaker as a phone, and answer calls hands-free as they come in. XG2T makes sure you won’t miss a single call at the height of the action.

Charger not included. USB-C cable included for charging from standard USB power sources.

XBOOM buds details

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

LG UltraGear OLED logo

Print

Key Spec

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

LC3

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

10

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

Charging Case Net Weight

36.0 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327326

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Etc

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BUDS)
extension:pdf
EPS(BUDS)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BUDS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

94 x 98 x 46

Carton Box

123.5 x 129.5x 65

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.28 kg

Gross Weight

0.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

Strap

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084417817

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (1Way)

Output Power

5W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

10

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

5W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

1.5" x 1

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XG2TBK)
extension:pdf
EPS(XG2TBK)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XG2TBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

