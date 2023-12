LGE’s address is as follows: LG Twin Tower, 128 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 150-721, Korea.



hereinafter “LG” or “Organiser”



These Terms and Conditions (the Terms and Conditions) prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications, including advertising or Raffle materials. Entry instructions are deemed to form part of the Terms and Conditions and by entering this Raffle all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by the Terms and Conditions. Please retain a copy for your information.



The Organiser takes data protection seriously. By entering in this Raffle, you confirm that you have read the Privacy Policy [for residents in EU: ] and agree to these Terms and Conditions of the raffle. Personal information required includes following but not limited to:



• legal name,

• Email Address associated to an LG.com account,

• mailing address and

• contact number.



By submitting any information required as part of their participation into the Raffle, participants agree to their information being held and processed in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or applicable data protection laws.



The Raffle:



A. Raffle “LEC Spring Split Prediction Raffle” (once, starting 17th March 2023).



Special conditions of participation for this Raffle:



1. There will be a clickable banner on the LG Website (https://lg.com/) announcing the giveaway and redirecting participants to a participation form. Participants will need to state the following to participate in the raffle:



• Email Address associated to an LG.com account,

• Answer to the question: Which team will win the 2023 LEC Spring Split?



2. Winning Mechanics: Winners will be drawn randomly from all participants who fully filled out the participation form and answered the question correctly.



B. Prizes: 5x LG "27GR95QE" monitor + 160x Beezahar Skin + Champion Bundle.



C. General conditions of participation for the Raffle



1. Open exclusively to users who are residents in United Kingdom Germany, Spain, Poland or France, but excluding employees (and their immediate families) of LG, affiliated companies, agents, or anyone else professionally connected with the Raffle.



2. Participants have fill out the participation form and provide an e-mail address, that is associated to a LG.com account and answer the quiz question.



3. The Raffle is void where prohibited by local laws. It is the responsibility of the Participant to ensure the legality of entering this Raffle under the laws of their country of residence.



4. Except where prohibited by law, participants must be 18 years or over.



5. No purchase necessary; however, a valid LG.com account and access to the internet are required. If you do not have a LG.com account, you will need to create one in order to participate. Please see www.lg.com for more details. All entries will be subject to the Terms of Service for LG.com which are available online at www.lg.com.



6. The Participants entering the Raffle must be the owner of the lg.com account used.



7. The LG.com account must remain active during the Raffle and for a few days after the end of the Raffle to be validated in the event your entry is a winning entry.



a. The potential winners will be notified via E-mail to explain the process for claiming the prize. Each participant is responsible for monitoring their e-mails for prize notification and receipt of other communication related to this promotion.



b. By entering the Raffle, the Participant will be deemed to agree to email notifications from the raffle Organiser.



c. If a potential prize winner(s) cannot be reached by the Organiser or their nominated agent within 7 calendar days, using the contact information provided at the time of entry, that potential prize winner shall no longer be eligible to win a prize and an alternate potential Prize winner may be selected in the Organiser’s sole discretion.



d. The Organiser reserves the right to request documentation (to the Organiser’s reasonable satisfaction) to confirm potential winner’s identity (age, residential address and email address, cell phone number), eligibility and any information submitted by potential winner, before issuing the prize(s). If the requested information is not received by the Organiser (or its nominated agent) or an entry has not been verified or validated to the Organiser’s satisfaction within the time requested, then that entry may become invalid.



8. Maximum one (1) entry / channel. For clarity, a participant may not win multiple prizes.



Failure to comply with any part of the above mentioned requirements will disqualify the respective entry from the Raffle.



Raffle Period



1. The weekly Raffle opens at 14:00 CET (15:00 UTC) on 17th March 2023 and closes at 23:59 CET (22:59 UTC) on 16th April 2023. Any entries received outside of these times and dates will not be included.



Winner Selection



1. All winners will be selected at random by an independently audited computer programme from all valid entries received from the total universe of entries by the closing date. Winners are selected truly at random.



2. Winners will be notified via E-Mail within 30 days after the end of the raffle period. A 10% discount coupon will be posted on the event page and sent out via email to all participants. The coupon is available to everyone who signs up on LG.com and is valid from 29th Mar 2023 until 25th Apr 2023 until 11:59 pm CET. Please note that the coupon code can be used for selected LG UltraGear Monitor product only – listed below.



Eligibility for Coupon



1. This promotion is only open to residents of the mainland UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary at LG.com. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 29th Mar 2023 and 23:59 GMT on 25th Apr 2023 inclusive.



4. Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase the selected UltraGear gaming monitors from LG.com and apply the voucher code ULTRAGEARLEC at checkout to receive 10% off.



5. The offers set out above may be used in conjunction with the 2% LG.com member discount only applicable to all member purchases at LG.com. The offers set out above cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupons, apart from the LG.com member discount (2%).



6. The Coupon discount promotion is subject to stock availability. If any product purchased under the Promotion is returned the refund will be credited in the original amount paid and to the original payment method. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



7. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



8. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



9. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



10. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



11. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



12. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



13. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.



Qualifying Products



The UltraGear Gaming Monitors qualifying for this promotion (“Qualifying Products”) are as follows:



• 48GQ900-B.AEK

• 45GR95QE-B.AEK

• 38GL950G-B.AEK

• 38GN950-B.AEK

• 38GN950P-B.AEK

• 32GQ950-B.AEK

• 32GQ950P-B.AEK

• 32GQ850-B.AEK

• 32GP850-B.BEK

• 32GN600-B.BEK

• 27GP850-B.AEK

• 27GP850P-B.AEK

• 24GN60R-B.BEK

• 24GQ50F-B.AEKQ



Exclusion of Participants:



1. Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Incomplete or illegible entries, entries by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter), and entries which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that an Participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase that Participant’s entries into the Raffle in a way that is not consistent with the spirit of the Raffle, that Participant’s entries will be disqualified, and any prize award will be void.



2. All entries will be strictly monitored by the Organiser. The Organiser and its Service Providers reserve the right to reject any entries for any reason in its sole discretion and the Organiser will reject participation which, in the reasonable opinion of the Organiser:



a. profiles that contains any content that is offensive or could reflect negatively on the name, reputation, or goodwill of the Organiser or any brand partner;



b. Includes trademarks, logos, or copyrighted material not owned by the Participant or used without the right holder's prior written permission (including famous names, company names, etc.);



c. Defames, misrepresents, or insults other people or companies, including, but not limited to the Organiser (including its partners);



d. Promotes any political, blasphemous or religious agenda or any image deemed to incite religious hatred;



e. Is deemed to be distasteful, degrading or will in any way cause offence;



f. Contains images of third parties who have not expressly consented to feature in Raffle;



g. Any account name or profile photograph which contravene the above will be void, and any entries will not count and;



h. Any entry that contains any computer viruses, worms, Trojan horses or other potentially damaging computer programs or files.



3. Any evidence of manipulation will cause automatic disqualification and cancellation. This may be applicable also after the prize has been awarded.



4. The Organiser and its Service Providers reserve the right, but not the obligation, to monitor and review the content submitted, and to remove or refuse to take forward as an entry any content submitted that the Organiser does not deem, in its sole discretion, to be appropriate, or which the Organiser deems to violate any of these Terms and Conditions. The Organiser reserves the right to report any content violations to the appropriate authorities.



5. The Organiser does not guarantee that the Participant will have any recourse to edit or delete any content he or she has submitted. The Organiser has the right to remove or refuse to post any entry for any reason. The Participant acknowledge that he or she, not the Organiser, is responsible for the Contents of his or her submission. None of the Content that the Participant submits shall be subject to any obligation of confidence on the part of the Organiser, its Service Providers, subsidiaries, affiliates, or third-party service providers and their respective directors, officers and employees. The person who uploaded the comment is the individual who is entered into the Prize Draw.



6. Anyone, who in the Organiser’s absolute discretion, is acting in a manner that undermines the operation and integrity of the Raffle or in any way which gives an unfair advantage will be disqualified and any persons seeking to use such information gained will be disqualified.



GENERAL CONDITIONS



1. Limitations of liability: insofar as permitted by law, the Organiser does not assume any responsibility for:



a. Any faulty, incorrect, failed or erroneous electronic data transmissions;



b. Communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, satellites, servers, computer or provider utilized in any aspect of this Raffle;



c. entries lost, damaged or delayed. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt;



d. Inaccessibility or unavailability of the internet or any website/social media site or any;



e. Combination thereof.



2. The Organiser is not responsible for any taxes, customs charges or other costs required for or related to receiving the prize.



3. The Organiser will further not compensate any prize that cannot be redeemed or received by a winner due to customs or other local regulations or that is damaged, delayed or lost.



4. Winners are responsible for declaring and paying any applicable taxes and charges that may apply on the value of a prize awarded in the winner’s jurisdiction.



5. If for any reason the Raffle is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond the control of the Organiser which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Raffle, the Organiser reserves the right (subject to any written directions given under applicable law) to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Raffle or invalidate any affected entries but will endeavor to minimize the effect to Participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.



6. If an act, omission, event or circumstance occurs which is beyond the reasonable control of the Organiser and which prevents the Organiser from complying with these Terms and Conditions, such as a change to a venue or an alteration or cancellation of an event, the Organiser will not be liable for any failure to perform or delay in performing its obligation.



7. By entering the Raffle the Participant agrees that the Organiser may contact them to ask whether they want to participate in publicity relating to the Raffle.



8. The Organiser cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss or injury suffered by any Participant entering the Raffle or as a result of accepting any prize. Nothing shall exclude the Organiser’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



9. If the Organiser suffers loss or incur any costs in connection with any breach of these conditions of entry or any other legal obligation by a participant, the participant shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Organiser for those losses, damages and costs.



10. By entering this Raffle, all participants will be deemed to have accepted and be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



11. Subject to the Organiser’s Privacy Policy, the winners’ Usernames will be made available on request from 10th May 2023 for a minimum of three months, by sending an email titled ‘LG x LEC Spring Split Prediction Raffle to: [socialmedia@buildarocket.com]. If any winner objects to their information being published, then they can contact the Organiser by emailing [socialmedia@buildarocket.com].



12. The Organiser shall have sole and final determination as to which entries are genuine and therefore eligible to take part in this Raffle. The Organiser’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.



13. If any provisions of these Terms & Conditions are judged to be invalid, illegal or otherwise unenforceable, then its shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.



14. These Terms & Conditions (and any non-contractual disputes/claims which arise out of or in connection with them) will be submitted to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in England and Wales.



DATA PROTECTION



The Organiser will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the Raffle and the auditing of the entries where necessary and for no other purpose, unless we have Participant’s consent or the Participant has opted-in to receive future marketing communications. The surname and country of the verified winners will be made available as set out under GENERAL in Clause 11 above and the winner can object to this as stipulated under GENERAL in Clause 11. Otherwise, your personal details will at any time be kept confidential and in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018 as applicable. To see the Organiser’s Privacy Policy visit: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy. The Participants can request access to their personal data, have any inaccuracies rectified or request deletion of personal data by sending an email to dpo-eu@lge.com. By submitting, you acknowledge and agree to that your information will be transferred for processing according to the jotform.com privacy policy, which can be found here: https://www.jotform.com/privacy/By participating in the Raffle, they agree to the use of their personal data as described here. The Participants can withdraw their consent at any time. For the purpose of the Raffle, requests to delete personal data can only be actioned after the Raffle has concluded.