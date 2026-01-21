Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 4rd February 2026 to 23:59 GMT on 17th March 2026.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase one or more qualifying TV from a participating retailer and claim via www.lgcashback.com/uk/disney. Cashback amount is variable as per the table below (subject to eligibility requirements detailed below).

Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases. All participants are deemed to have agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and Republic of Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Participants must have a bank account in GBP (for UK residents) or in Euros (for ROI residents), and are responsible for ensuring their chosen bank account facilitates cashback. The bank account details must match exactly with the claim form submitted.

3. Purchase is necessary via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

4. To enter the cashback Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine and new qualifying product from a participating retailer (as detailed below) during the Promotional Period and submit a valid claim via www.lgcashback.com/uk/disney no earlier than 30 days after purchase and no later than 23:59 GMT on 31st May 2026.

5. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

6. Claims must be submitted by participants fully and correctly completing a claim form online, at www.lgcashback.com/uk/disney no earlier than 30 days after purchase and no later than 23:59 GMT on 31st May 2026. Participants will need to insert their name, contact information, email, postal address, bank details and any other requested information; including a photograph of their serial number displayed on their new TV and a scanned copy of their purchase receipt, or order confirmation for internet purchases.

7. Participants will then receive an email confirming receipt of their claim (which may take up to 24 hours). Your claim will then be processed (and validated/invalidated) and participants will receive a further email confirmation of the same.

Processing and Payment

8. The Promoter will not process a claim if the participant cannot provide a copy of the full purchase receipt and readable serial number of the qualifying product.

9. The Promotion is subject to availability, and while stocks last. The Promoter will not be liable for the failure of retailers to fulfil orders of qualifying products during the Promotional Period.

10. Claims received after 23:59 GMT on 31st May 2026 or incomplete/illegible claims will not be processed. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.

11. Claims by businesses or individuals who make bulk purchases (being more than 10 qualifying products during the Promotional Period) will not be eligible to enter this Promotion.

12. Participants who purchase a qualifying product within the Promotion Period may claim cashback in a variable amount as detailed within the tables below.

13. Upon validation of the claim, the Promoter will arrange for a direct BACS transfer payment to the participant’s bank account. Participants must have a valid bank account in GBP to receive their cashback.

14. The Promoter will endeavour to validate the claim and transfer the cashback via BACS within 60 days of the claim date.

15. Only one BACS payment will be issued per valid claim.

16. If you are UK or Republic of Ireland VAT registered and you receive cashback, it may reduce the taxable value of your purchase and so you may need to reduce your input tax accordingly.

17. The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.

18. If a participant returns or cancels the purchase of their qualifying product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim.

19. If a participant returns or cancels the qualifying product after submitting a claim, the claim will be invalid, and the participant must contact the Promoter on www.lgcashback.com and cancel the claim immediately.

20. The Promoter reserves the right to check with participating retailers whether a qualifying product has been returned, or an order cancelled. By submitting a claim, the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.

Participating Retailers

21. For eligibility purchases must be made from a Participating Retailer. Purchases from auction websites (e.g. eBay) or from third party sellers on online retailers’ websites (e.g. Amazon Marketplace) are specifically excluded from this Promotion. The retailers participating in this Promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.

Data Protection

22. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

23. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

24. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that these terms and conditions are complied with.

25. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

26. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine UK variant LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

27. If a claim is validated and the cashback amount be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the cashback for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.

28. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

29. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the respective cashback amount. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

30. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

31. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders or purchases made outside of the Promotion Period.

32. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

33. The Promoter will not be responsible for cashback claims which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

34. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

35. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

36. Nothing in these terms and conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

37. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time and without prior notice.

38. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

39. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Promoter.

40. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

41. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

Qualifying Products

42. The Promotion includes selected LG TVs (“Qualifying Products”); applicable models together with variable cashback amounts for the purposes of this Promotion are detailed within the tables below:

Qualifying

Products United

Kingdom Republic

of Ireland



OLED TVS OLED97M59LA.AEK £ 500.00 OLED97G54LW.AEK £ 500.00 OLED83M59LA.AEK £ 500.00 OLED83G54LW.AEK £ 500.00 € 500.00 OLED83C5ELA.AEK £ 500.00 OLED83C54LA.AEK £ 500.00 € 500.00 OLED83B56LA.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 OLED77M59LA.AEK £ 500.00 OLED77G54LW.AEK £ 500.00 € 500.00 OLED77C56LB.AEK £ 500.00 OLED77C55LA.AEK £ 500.00 OLED77C5ELB.AEK £ 500.00 OLED77C54LA.AEK £ 500.00 € 500.00 OLED77B56LA.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 OLED65G56LS.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 OLED65G54LW.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 OLED65C5ELB.AEK £ 150.00 OLED65C56LB.AEK £ 150.00 OLED65C55LA.AEK £ 150.00 OLED65C54LA.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 OLED65B56LA.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 OLED55G56LS.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 OLED55G54LW.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 OLED55C5ELB.AEK £ 100.00 OLED55C56LB.AEK £ 100.00 OLED55C55LA.AEK £ 100.00 OLED55C54LA.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 OLED55B56LA.AEK £ 50.00 € 50.00 QNED TVS 100QNED86A6.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 85QNED92A6A.AEKQ £ 150.00 85QNED93A6A.AEKQ £ 150.00 86QNED9MA6B.AEK £ 150.00 86QNED86A6A.AEK £ 150.00 86QNED85A6C.AEK £ 150.00 86QNED82A6B.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 86QNED8EA6B.AEK £ 150.00 86QNED80A6A.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED92A6A.AEKQ £ 150.00 75QNED93A6A.AEKQ £ 150.00 75QNED9MA6B.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED87A6B.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 75QNED86A6A.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED85A6C.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED84A6C.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED82A6B.AEK £ 150.00 € 150.00 75QNED8EA6B.AEK £ 150.00 75QNED80A6A.AEK £ 150.00 65QNED9MA6B.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED93A6A.AEKQ £ 100.00 65QNED92A6A.AEKQ £ 100.00 65QNED8EA6B.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED87A6B.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 65QNED86A6A.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED85A6C.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED82A6B.AEK £ 100.00 € 100.00 65QNED84A6C.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED80A6A.AEK £ 100.00 65QNED70A6A.AEK £ 100.00 55QNED92A6A.AEKQ £ 50.00 55QNED93A6A.AEKQ £ 50.00 55QNED8EA6B.AEK £ 50.00 55QNED87A6B.AEK £ 50.00 € 50.00 55QNED86A6A.AEK £ 50.00 55QNED85A6C.AEK £ 50.00 55QNED84A6C.AEK £ 50.00 55QNED70A6A.AEK £ 50.00 55QNED82A6B.AEK £ 50.00 € 50.00 55QNED80A6A.AEK £ 50.00

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.