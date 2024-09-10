LG’s ‘Hot Deals’ Promotion of receiving variable discounts on selected UK variant LG products (conditions detailed below).

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion Availability

Promotion Period

Promotion

Refer to participating products listed below.

Terms and Conditions

This Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary only on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 00:00 BST on 30th October 2024 and will run until 23:59 BST on 2nd December 2024.

4. During the Promotion Period, participants could receive variable discounts off RRP when purchasing selected UK variant LG products on LG.com/uk with an additional 2% LG member discount. The Promotion entails the following conditions:

The offers outlined above can be used in conjunction with a 2% member discount pricing available at LG.com/uk. This discount is applicable to all members who make purchases at LG.com/uk. New members who have a 5% Welcome coupon can also use the discount in conjunction with the offer.

This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons not mentioned herein.

Participating Products

The selected UK variant products subject to this Promotion are as follows:.

Pre-made Bundles

15Z90S-G.AA55A1+16MR70

16Z90SP-A.AD8BA1+16MR70

17Z90S-G.AD89A1+16MR70

HU710PB.XO2

OLED TVs

OLED55B46LA

OLED65C45LA

OLED77C45LA

QNED TVs

50QNED87T6B

86QNED85T6C

NANO TVs

43NANO81T6A

50NANO82T6B

65NANO82T6B

75NANO82T6B

UHD TVs

50UR78006LK

Refrigerators

GBB62PZGCC1

GBG7190CEV

GBM21HSADH

GBV21L0ESW

GBV22L0ESW

GBV3200CPY

GSXV91BSAE

Washing Machines

F2Y509WBLN1

F4X7511TSB

F4Y509GBLA1

F4Y509WWLA1

F4Y511GBLA1

F4Y511WWLA1

F4Y513WWLN1

F4Y913BCTA1

F4Y913WCTA1

Washer Dryers

FWV796STSE

FWY606WWLN1

FWY706GBTN1

Tumble Dryers

FDC309W

Stylers

S3BF

S3WF

Monitors

24GS50F-B

27GS50F-B

27US500-W

32GS95UV-B

32SR50F-W

34GS95QE-B

Products not mentioned herein are not included in the Promotion.

5. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The Promotion together with the LG.com/uk members’ discount (of 2%) is automatically deducted from the total amount payable at the checkout.

6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. A limited number of stock will be made available for the duration of the Promotion. The Promoter does not guarantee future stock availability once a model has sold out. It is not guaranteed that the same discount will be available again. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.

7. If a participant orders a Participating Product that is out of stock and not due to be restocked with the same discount:

a. The Participant will be contacted via email;

b. The order will be cancelled; and

c. The amount paid for the out-of-stock product will be refunded in full.

8. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any previously placed orders.

10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.