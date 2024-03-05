Summary Terms and Conditions



Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 5th March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 31st December 2024.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, FA membership holders can purchase selected UK variant LG products from LG.com/UK with a 20% discount on displayed prices.

Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/UK. Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility:

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase on LG.com is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address are required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: participate between 00:01 GMT on the 5th March 2024 and 23:59 GMT on the 31st December 2024 inclusive.

During the Promotion Period, customers can purchase a qualifying product (as defined below) and receive a 20% discount on the displayed price on LG.com/UK by inputting the discount code at the checkout. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable discount code at checkout. The unique code is single use only and will be generated when you provide your email address. This code can only be used as a guest on LG.com.

Qualifying Products:

4. The selected LG products qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:

PL2.DGBRLLK

Participating Retailers:

5. The retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.

General Conditions:

6. The terms of this Promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and /or websites.

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the discount code at checkout).

11. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

14. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.

15. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

16. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.



17. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

24. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

25. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

26. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

27. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.