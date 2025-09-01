UK, 18+ only. 00:01 01/09/25 - 23:59 31/10/25. Purchase LG home appliances or IT products (detailed below) from LG.com/uk and write a review on www.lg.com/uk. Then submit a confirmation of your purchase and review to receive a Mastercard Virtual Pre-paid Card (“Gift”).

A fixed voucher of £35/50/100 (amount varies by product) is provided only for purchases of the eligible products listed below. Promotion is limited to 400 Gifts (300 for home appliances and 100 for IT products), maximum of one Gift per customer. Internet access required. Purchase is necessary. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of UK aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Only purchases made through LG.com/uk are eligible for this promotion. Eligible purchase date for participating is 01/09/25 – 31/10/25. Internet access and a valid email address is required.

3. Promotion Period: Purchase a Participating LG Product from www.lg.com/uk between 00:01 GMT on the 1 September 2025 and 23:59 GMT on the 31 October 2025 inclusive. The offer period for the Gift will be clearly stated in the promotional material. Once the Promotion Period expires, customers are no longer eligible to receive the Gift.

4. Offer: Write a review at www.lg.com/uk on the selected LG product purchased within the Promotion Period to receive a free Mastercard Virtual Pre-paid Card (amount varies by product).

5. Participating LG products subject to this Promotion together with respective Gift amount:

a. £35 : 24GS50F-B.AEKQ, 24GS60F-B.AEK, 27GS60F-B.AEK, 27GS95QE-B.AEK, 27GX790A-B.AEK, 27UP850K-W.AEK, 27US500-W.AEK, 27US550-W.AEK, 32GR93U-B.AEK, 32GS60QC-B.AEKQ, 32GS95UV-B.AEK, 32U889SA-W.AEK, 32UN650K-W.AEK, 32UN880K-B.AEK, 34GS95QE-B.AEK, 34WR50QK-B.AEK, 34WR55QK-B.AEK, 39GS95QE-B.AEK, 45GX90SA-B.AEK, 14Z90T-G.AA75A1, 15U50T-G.AA56A1, 16Z90T-G.AA75A1, 16Z90T-G.AA78A1, 16Z90TL-G.AU75A1, 16Z90TL-G.AU78A1, 16Z90TP-G.AA78A1, 16Z90TP-K.AA78A1, 16Z90TS-G.AU79A1, 16Z90TS-G.AU89A1, 17Z90T-G.AA78A1, 17Z90T-G.AD88A1, 17Z90TL-G.AU78A1, 17Z90TL-G.AU88A1, 17Z90TP-G.AD88A1

b. £50 : DB243TX, F4Y511WWLA1, F4Y513GBLN1, GBV3110EPY, F4X7511TSB

c. £100 : GMM41MSBEM, GSGV81PYLL, GSGV80PYLL, GSLE81EPBC, GBG7190CEV, GSGV81EPLD, GMG860EPBE, GSXE90BSDD, GML960PYFE

6. Purchase Channel: www.lg.com/uk

7. Eligibility: The Gift is available to customers who meet the specified criteria outlined in the Promotion. Customers must adhere to the Terms and Conditions set forth by the Promoter.

8. Gift-card Usage: Mastercard Pre-paid card will be sent to the customer after the submitted review is verified. The card will be issued with an expiry date of 24 months. To activate the card, please click on the REGISTER YOUR CARD button in the email you’ll receive with your e-card.

9. Limited Quantity: Free gifts are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last. A total of 400 Gifts (300 for home appliances and 100 for IT products) are available for the purpose of this Promotion. LG Electronics U.K. Ltd reserves the right to discontinue the promotion at any time without prior notice.

How to receive Mastercard Virtual Pre-paid Card

a. Purchase a Participating Product at www.lg.com/uk.

b. Leave a review at LG.com/uk.

c. After posting a review, the customer must complete application through a Google Form during the Promotion Period ; available on the promotion page (https://bit.ly/lguk-voucher), including:

1) Screenshot of the submitted review; and

2) Purchase details, including the customer’s name and LG.com/uk account information (e-mail address).

d. Mastercard Virtual Pre-paid Card with the corresponding amount as per product will be sent to your email via a third-party processing agent, B4B Payments. To activate the card, please click on the REGISTER YOUR CARD button in the email you’ll receive with your card. During the process, you will need the address of LG Electronics U.K, as stated in the email, as part of the sign-up and verification process.

e. For any inquiries regarding the status of the Gift, please contact us at LG2025review@prizeshark.com.

Data Protection

All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

1. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

2. If the Participant satisfies the eligibility requirements and for any reason the Gift is unavailable, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Gift for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over Gifts issued.

3. All Participating LG home appliances and IT products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

4. This Promotion may not be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotions or offers.

5. This Promotion is subject to stock availability at LG.com/uk. To avoid disappointment please enquire with LG.com/uk to determine stock availability.

6. The returns policy of LG.com/uk will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

8. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

9. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

10. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

11. The Promoter will not be responsible for Gifts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

12. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

13. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

14. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

15. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

16. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

17. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

18. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

19. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.